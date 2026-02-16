The Moment Michael B. Jordan Knew He Really Wanted To Act: ‘I Kind Of Started Chasing That’
Work turned into passion.
Michael B. Jordan is one of the few bona fide movie stars working today (perfectly evidenced by the blockbuster box office performance of Sinners), and he’s far from a recent revelation. He just turned 39 last week and is at the top of his game, but he has been professionally acting since he was 12 years old and appeared in a Season 1 episode of The Sopranos. That’s more than a quarter-century to look back upon… but Jordan nevertheless remembers the exact moment when he knew that he wanted to be an actor.
Jordan was recently the recipient of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Outstanding Performer of The Year Award, and it was during an extended, on-stage Q&A with SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling that the actor recalled one of the most important moments in his life. After saying that he wasn’t always interested in acting and that it was something he got to pursue because he kept getting “yeses,” Jordan was asked if he remembered when everything truly clicked, and he recalled the day:
In 2002, the acclaimed HBO series The Wire was Jordan’s first regular TV job, as he appeared in 12 of the 13 episodes in the first season. The story of his character Wallace doesn’t have a happy ending (no spoilers, for those who haven’t watched the show), but the overall experience was world-changing for him.
Jordan specifically recalled spending a moment with co-star Andre Royo, who helped him as he was preparing for a key character development. He continued,
In a moment of need, Jordan looked to Royo (who sounds like an exceptionally generous performer, based on this story) as a mentor, and their conversation about what Wallace was going through on the show flipped an important switch for him:
It sounds like Michael B. Jordan had a knack for performing scenes as a young teen, but his understanding of acting hit a new level when he started to understand the power of fully enveloping himself in a character.
It’s because of that conversation that Jordan became the star (and 2026 Oscar nominee) who we know today. He concluded,
It’s certainly worked out incredibly well for him. While Jordan is still basking in the afterglow of Sinners with the Oscars a few weeks away, he has been exceptionally busy of late and has lined up a number of high profile projects – including a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair (which he is also directing) and, according to rumors, Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice. He’s found his passion, and he is doing great things with it.
