Dark Knight Alum David Dastmalchian Shares Sweet Memories Of Working With Heath Ledger
By Dirk Libbey last updated
The Suicide Squad's David Dastmalchian remembers working on The Dark Knight with Heath Ledger.
The Dark Knight is, without question, one of the most important comic book movies ever made. It is generally regarded as the best Batman movie made to date, and that’s impressive considering no comic book hero has quite the big screen history. However, the movie took on absolutely mythic proportions due it being released after the death of Heath Ledger, and David Dastmalchian, who worked alongside Ledger in the movie, still thinks about what a special experience that was.
Before David Dastmalchian was appearing in movies from Ant-Man to The Suicide Squad to Dune, he appeared as one of the Joker’s thug’s in The Dark Knight. It was one of Dastmalchian’s first big screen roles, and speaking with Looper, the actor talked about what a great actor, and what a great person, Heath Ledger was, saying...
Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight is one of the all-time greats. It won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Of course, the great tragedy was that it was awarded posthumously, as Ledger died following the completion of his work on The Dark Knight.
And it shows just how good Heath Ledger’s performance truly was as The Joker. We’ve learned some since his death regarding how involved his process was. It’s almost shocking to hear David Dastmalchian talk about how kind and gentle the actor was, considering that’s about as far from the character he played as you could possibly get.
Heath Ledger was certainly a great talent that fans lost far too young. We can only imagine what sorts of performances he would have given had he been with us longer. There’s a good chance he would have added to that Oscar.
For his part, David Dastmalchian has become a great actor in his own right, and with a number of roles in high profile films, we will certainly continue to see him impressing us with his skills as well. The experience that Dastmalchian had making The Dark Knight has certainly left its mark.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.