Years After Working With Heath Ledger On 10 Things I Hate About You, Julia Stiles Reflected On The Late Actor

It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since one of the best Shakespeare-adapted movies , 10 Things I Hate About You, graced us with its theatrical presence. But, of course, it’s hard to think about that rom-com without the stellar performance of late actor Heath Ledger. The film’s female lead, Julia Stiles, hasn't forgotten either as she reflects on what it was like when she worked with the beloved performer.

In 10 Things I Hate About You, popular sophomore student Bianca isn’t allowed to date until her outcast older sister, Kat (played by Julia Stiles), does. This leads to “bad boy” Patrick (played by Heath Ledger) getting paid to date Kat. Years after the Save the Last Dance actress worked with Ledger, she spoke kind words about the late actor on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen . Prepare to be touched by her heartwarming tribute to him:

He was such a force. He walked into a room and just lit it up and [he] had so much energy and passion, and it's really sad that he's gone.

I can imagine how heartbreaking it must have been when she heard about Heath Ledger’s passing. Considering the lovable chemistry the two shared in one of the best enemies-turned-lovers films , it’s clear their connection left a lasting impact on her. After his fatal accidental drug overdose in 2008, Ledger was an example of a beloved actor who, unfortunately, never made it to 40. It was an incredible loss in the entertainment industry as this actor could have been on the verge of a career surge after his Dark Knight performance.

However, the Brokeback Mountain star was remembered as a phenomenal actor with many stories to prove what a talent he was . For instance, Heath Ledger took a career hiatus for a year after 10 Things I Hate About You to avoid being typecast with similar characters to Patrick. Instead, he wanted to play more diverse roles. It was certainly a bold choice for the talented actor to make as his career took him across various roles like Bob Dylan, 14th-century peasant William Thatcher, and his transformative portrayal of The Joker where he won a posthumous Oscar for The Dark Knight. If Ledger were still alive today, I’d like to believe he’d continue impressing audiences with more groundbreaking roles that showcased his incredible range.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Julia Stiles isn’t the only cast member from 10 Things I Hate About You to remember The Patriot actor. A few years ago, Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared a cast throwback photo as the box-office hit approached its 20th anniversary. Director of the teen comedy flick, Gil Junger, reflected on what “an old soul” Ledger was and how “crushed” he felt when he found out he died. It’s proof that the Lords of Dogtown actor will be missed by all of those who were lucky enough to know and work with him.

Hearing Julia Stiles talk about Heath Ledger bringing “energy and passion” when he came into a room is a true reminder of what made him so unforgettable. The Oscar winner truly gave it his all in every performance and I’m sure his former co-stars will continue to keep his memory alive. You can relive the sweet chemistry between Stiles and Ledger with 10 Things I Hate About You available on your Peacock subscription .