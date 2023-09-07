A Haunting In Venice Has Screened, And People Are All Saying The Same Thing About Kenneth Branagh’s Third Hercule Poirot Mystery
The detective is back just in time for Halloween.
Kenneth Branagh has provided some of the best mystery movies in recent years with his adaptations of Agatha Christie classics, and now he’s back for a third time with A Haunting in Venice. Branagh again will direct and star as Hercule Poirot, with the murder this time being committed in the midst of a séance. It sounds like the perfect time for one of the most beloved fictional detectives' adventures to take a spooky turn, with Halloween just around the corner, and now that A Haunting in Venice has screened, people are hitting social media to share their first reactions.
In addition to Kenneth Branagh as the mustachioed sleuth, A Haunting in Venice boasts a stacked cast that includes Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and Kelly Reilly, to name just a few. The movie is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party, and those who attended a screening seem to be in agreement that this is Branagh’s best Hercule Poirot film yet. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes calls the “gorgeously claustrophobic” mystery a perfect kickoff to the spooky season:
#AHauntingInVenice continues Kenneth Branagh's Poirot adaptations with an engrossing flare. Tina Fey, Jude Hill & Jamie Dornan stand out in yet another roster of stone cold winners, with Branagh holding court once again. A gorgeously claustrophobic chiller to kick off Halloween. pic.twitter.com/BYP105DiFASeptember 7, 2023
Jessica Rawden of CinemaBlend reminds us that this is a Hercule Poirot movie first and foremost fits right in with the creepy offerings we’re accustomed to this time of year. She tweets:
Carson Timar of the Clapper podcast says A Haunting in Venice is “easily” the best of Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie trilogy. With any murder mystery, how the story wraps up is of utmost importance, and this movie lover calls the conclusion “satisfying,” with the potential to become an annual Halloween tradition. In Timar’s words:
A HAUNTING IN VENICE is a fantastic Halloween murder mystery that is easily Kenneth Branagh's best Hercule Poirot feature to date. With incredible visuals, a brooding haunting tone, and a satisfying conclusion, this has all the elements to be a yearly tradition #AHauntingInVenice pic.twitter.com/lehiFFFp5QSeptember 7, 2023
Critic Manning Franks echoes that sentiment, as he calls this third offering not just Kenneth Branagh’s best effort in front of the camera, but behind it as well. He writes:
#AHauntingInVenice proves to be Kenneth Branagh’s best outing yet, both behind the director’s chair AND as Hercule Poirot — I would implore him to never stop making these. The film stands above the rest with its absolutely stunning crafts (especially THOSE DUTCH ANGLES 😍🙏). pic.twitter.com/qmXfXSnrbgSeptember 7, 2023
While many are singing the praises of the movie’s star and director, other members of the cast have gotten shout-outs too, with Variety’s Katcy Stephan writing that Tina Fey adds a needed playfulness. She tweets:
Michelle Yeoh also gets a mention, with critic Ashley Saunders praising the Academy Award winner’s turn as the medium in A Haunting in Venice:
A HAUNTING IN VENICE is a spine-tingling thriller that is as exciting as it is haunting. The visuals, camerawork, & score all work together 2 elevate the suspense & unease. Michelle Yeoh is a standout as always & Branagh wows again as both the director & star. #AHauntinginVenice pic.twitter.com/z72gqCPwC6September 7, 2023
With many who have seen A Haunting in Venice calling this the best of director and star Kenneth Branagh’s adaptations, fans of the previous two movies will likely want to head to the theaters when this hits the big screen on Friday, September 15. In the meantime, if you need to watch or rewatch the first two Hercule Poirot mysteries, Murder on the Orient Express is available to rent or purchase on Amazon’s Prime Video, while Death on the Nile can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to also check out our 2023 movie schedule to see what other new releases are coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Carly Levy