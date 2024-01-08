New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 10 Streaming Show And Movies To Watch (Jan 1-7)

The year 2024 is here and with it comes a some great streaming TV and movies. The first of each month is already a big day for streaming platforms, as it’s usually a major day of transition, but this year is looking even better and bolder -- and full of shows leaving platforms. Licensing deals begin and end at the start of the month, so Netflix subscribers, for example, lose a lot of content but gain a lot more to replace it.

This means that this year there’s a ton of content that, while it might not be strictly new to you, may be new to your streamer of choice. There are certainly some highlights in the library, but there’s also plenty of original content out right now.

What's New On Netflix

The Brothers Sun - January 4

There is no such thing as too much Michelle Yeoh. Following her Oscar-winning turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once the actress has been nearly everywhere, and she makes everything she’s in better. That may also be the case with The Brothers Sun. The new series sees Yeoh as the matriarch of a Taiwanese Triad with two sons, one has become key to the family business, and the other has no idea what his family truly is. The show looks to blend incredible action with a significant amount of humor.

Society Of The Snow - January 4

Based on the book of the same name, Society of the Snow is the story of the 1972 plane flight disaster in the Andes mountains that led to 16 survivors, members of the Uruguayan Rugby Team, to struggle for survival. Directed by J. A. Bayona, the film has already won several awards and is shortlisted for multiple Oscars.

Good Grief - January 5

Most people know Dan Levy from his work on the hilarious Schitt’s Creek (which ran for six seasons), but they’ll see a very different side of him in the drama Good Grief. The movie, written and directed by Levy as well as starring him, tells the story of a man dealing with the loss of his husband, who takes his best friends to Paris, but perhaps doesn’t find the peace there he was looking for. The Good Grief trailer shows a compelling movie that anybody who has dealt with the loss of a loved one can understand.

What's On Disney+

Percy Jackson Episode 4 - January 2

The best Disney+ TV show in a long time continues into the new year with the series' fourth episode. Having now begun his quest for the Master Bolt with Grover and Annabeth, Percy continues to run from the forces trying to take him out, while also dealing with the repercussions that come from antagonizing the gods. The episode arrives at 6:00 PM Pacific time on Tuesday evening.

X-Men - January 5

Based on the mid-credits scene of The Marvels and the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, it’s clear that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe runs through past Marvel franchises, specifically the Fox X-Men series. The various films have dropped on and off the streaming service over the last couple of years, making it hard for Disney+ subscribers to even know what they can watch, but the original X-Men movie returns to the service this week, so if you haven’t seen it, or just haven’t seen it in a while, it’s likely worth checking out.

What's On Max

All Classic Star Trek Movies - January 1

Star Trek is part of Paramount, and so of course, Paramount+ is usually the place to find not just upcoming Star Trek TV shows but all the classic stuff as well. But if you’re a Trek fan who hasn’t pulled the trigger on that service, but you do have Max, you’ll be in good shape as all the Star Trek movies covering the Original Series and Next Generation era are set to come to max on New Year’s Day.

Man With No Name Trilogy - January 1

If there’s a downside to streaming services, while they have so much available, a lot of them don’t have a great deal in their libraries that’s more than about 40 years old. Max, which covers the TCM library, is one of the exceptions. It’s always worth celebrating when some great classic movies become available to stream. All three of the Man With No Name movies, A Fistful of Dollars, For A Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, hit Max on January first. Sounds like the perfect New Year’s Day marathon.

What's On Paramount+

The Changemakers - January 1

The Paramount Content For Change Initiative is a program from the studio to try and combat racism by creating program that will help inform and educate its audience. One of the projects that has come from the initiative, will debut January 1 on Paramount Plus. The Changemakers follows four activists partner with community leaders in different parts of the world to better understand their situation. Topics from mental health to LGBTQ+ rights and the environment will be explored.

What's On Prime Video

Reacher - Episode 6 - January 5

If you’re not watching Season 2 of Reacher I question what else you could possibly be doing that’s more worth your time. The new season has continued to be excellent and as the series moves towards its finale in just a couple of weeks the tension is increasing and the bone-shattering action only gets more satisfying.

These are, of course, just the highlights.