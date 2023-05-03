Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Since His Hospitalization With Hopeful Instagram Post

It wasn’t that long ago that Netflix subscribers were watching Jamie Foxx in Day Shift, and the In Loving Color vet has a number of other movies coming later this year and beyond. However, currently the actor is in the news because he was hospitalized last month for a “medical condition.” Fortunately, Foxx is slowly traversing the road of recovery, and he’s now broken his silence on the matter.

Just a few hours after it was announced that his movie Back to Action and the Fox competition series Beat Shazam will resume without him, Jamie Foxx went on Instagram to say the following to all the people who’ve expressed support and sent him well wishes:

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It’s short, yet to the point. Foxx may be a ways off from being back at 100%, and he’ll remain hospitalized for the time being after this health scare, but at least he’s well enough to share these words with the public. As of April 22, insiders had said that the actor was “awake and alert,” and this news came as people like Martin Lawrence and Steve Harvey sent love his way. The specifics of the medical condition Foxx is dealing with still haven’t been disclosed, and things are still serious enough that he needs to be kept under observations and undergo more tests.

While Foxx and his family are handling his medical needs, Nick Cannon, who teased he’d be doing something “special” for him last week, has been revealed to be guest hosting Beat Shazam for the foreseeable future. As for Back to Action, Foxx was in the middle of working on that Netflix release when he experienced his medical emergency. It reunites him with his Annie costar Cameron Diaz (with that 2014 movie being the last thing she acted in until now), and production will continue in his absence, with body doubles and stand-ins filling in for the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor.

Looking further ahead at what Jamie Foxx has coming up professionally, he’ll next be heard voicing a Boston Terrier named Bug in the Will Ferrell-led comedy Strays, which dropped its first trailer in February. After that, he’ll be seen alongside actors like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and January Jones in God is a Bullet. Then, as if he didn’t already have a strong enough foothold over at Netflix (let’s not forget his short-lived sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!), he’ll star opposite John Boyega and Teyonah Harris in They Cloned Tyrone. And these three are all coming later in 2023, with Back to Action and plenty of his other upcoming movies not being dated yet, which includes him still being attached to lead the Spawn reboot.

We’ll continue sharing updates on what’s happening with Jamie Foxx as more information comes in. For now, keep track of what other cinematic entertainment awaits this year, both in theaters and on. Streaming, with the 2023 movie release schedule.