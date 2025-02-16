Miley Cyrus Takes The Black Dress To The Next Level With Leather Cutouts On Date Night With Her Mom
Miley never misses.
This is a big weekend for Saturday Night Live, as the sketch show celebrates its 50th anniversary with events leading up to SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing live on the 2025 TV schedule (or with your Peacock subscription) on February 16. Lorne Michael reportedly spent an exorbitant amount of money to ensure that the biggest and best cast members and guests would return, and you know Miley Cyrus is always grateful for a reason to dress up. She attended Saturday’s homecoming concert with her mom, wearing a black leather dress that was absolutely next level.
Miley Cyrus has a long history with SNL — with multiple appearances as its musical guest, including two where she was a double threat as host and musical guest — so it makes sense that she would snag a ticket to SNL50: The Homecoming Concert held February 14. For the red carpet she donned a floor-length Roberto Cavalli gown with featured winged leather cutouts:
Miley Cyrus is often known to create big celebrity fashion moments with revealing pieces (her dress of 14,000 safety pins comes to mind or the sheer top that earned the approval of her sister, Brandi). The Roberto Cavalli was fairly full coverage, though, with bits of sheer fabric peeking through the layers of cutouts until reaching a train of tulle that pooled behind her.
She paired the dress with lace-up black stilettos and chose to do without jewelry, leaving her long, highlighted hair down and tasseled so that she ended up twinning with her mother, who she brought along as her date.
Amid drama between Billy Ray Cyrus and his son, Trace (Miley’s father and brother, respectively), the Hannah Montana star has chosen not to engage, but she did bring mom Tish Cyrus along to the Saturday Night Live event, as they walked the red carpet together. Tish was looking quite amazing in her own black leather outfit:
On a night that also saw Lady Gaga teaming with Andy Samberg to sing “Dick in a Box” — the hilarious Lonely Island song originally performed by Samberg and Justin Timberlake in 2006 — Miley Cyrus took the stage at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert to sing her hit “Flowers.”
The Endless Summer Vacation artist first hosted Saturday Night Live in 2011 and pulled double duty as host and musical guest in 2013 and 2015. She returned five more times as the musical guest (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021), in addition to some cameos.
When the three-hour live event SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, February 16, on NBC and Peacock, we can expect a who’s who of Saturday Night Live alumni — including Chris Rock, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Seth Meyers, Pete Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Tracy Morgan and more — as well as celebrity guests including (but not limited to) Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Tom Hanks, Sabrina Carpenter (will we see more Domingo?), Kim Kardashian, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal and Peyton Manning.
The focus is sure to be on the comedy more than the fashion. So I’m glad Miley Cyrus gave us this moment to stop and appreciate the black leather look amidst Saturday Night Live’s big weekend.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
