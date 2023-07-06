Ming-Na Wen Sends Condolences After Mulan's Coco Lee Dies At 48

The entertainment industry is mourning the tragic passing of Coco Lee, a renowned singer and songwriter born in Hong Kong, known for originating the character of Mulan in the Manderian release of the Disney movie. The performer was only 48 at the time of her death. According to a statement released by her siblings, she passed over the weekend after attempting to take her own life at home. The renowned singer-songwriter originated one of the best Disney princesses , Mulan, in the Manderian release of the Disney movie, singing a powerful rendition of one of the most iconic princess songs , Reflection. Among those expressing their condolences is fellow Mulan voice artist Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character for the English version of the 1998 animated classic.

According to her family, Lee had been battling depression for several years, and her condition had significantly worsened in recent months. In an emotional Instagram post, Ming-Na Wen expressed her shock and grief over Lee's passing. The Book of Boba Fet star shared an image of the late actress and wrote:

Just learned about the passing of CoCo Lee. I am shocked. She was only 48. What a horrible loss for our #Mulan family. She was a tremendous talent. Beautiful and vivacious. RIP, Coco. 🙏🏼😢💔 Condolences to her family, friends and fans.

Born on January 17, 1975, in Hong Kong, Coco Lee moved to the United States and pursued education in San Francisco, where she attended middle and high school. Her achievements led her to be crowned Miss Teen Chinatown in 1991. Initially, the Pop-star had plans to study biology and pursue a career in medicine, enrolling at the University of California, Irvine.

A talented pop singer garnering success in Asia, she gained recognition among American audiences for her rendition of the song "A Love Before Time" in the 2000 Oscar-nominated foreign film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon . This powerful track received an awards nomination for Best New Original Song, and she had the honor of performing it at the prestigious Academy Awards ceremony in March 2001, captivating millions of viewers.

Her journey as a recording artist began unexpectedly when she participated in a singing competition hosted by TVB, a Hong Kong television broadcaster, in 1993. A recent high school graduate at the time, Lee took a chance and entered the competition on a whim. Little did she know that this leap of faith would lead her to a path of stardom and success.

In 1999, Coco Lee released her first English-language album, "Just No Other Way." The album showcased her versatility with a mix of pop and R&B songs. One of the tracks, "Before I Fall In Love," even made it onto the soundtrack of one of Julia Roberts best rom-coms , Runaway Bride, further solidifying her presence in the international music scene.

(Image credit: Disney)

According to her sisters, this year marked the 30th anniversary of the Forever Young actress' illustrious singing career. They emphasized her tireless efforts in expanding opportunities for Chinese singers in the global music landscape, praising her exceptional live performances. Alongside her sisters, she is survived by her husband, Bruce Rockowitz, and two stepdaughters. While a complete list of survivors is not readily available, her loved ones mourn her loss.

Coco Lee's final single, titled "Tragic," was released in February. In a social media post towards the end of 2022, she openly acknowledged her challenges throughout the year. Despite the difficulties, she encouraged her followers to embrace positivity and to serve as influential figures who inspire others.

We at CinemaBlend want to join Ming-Na Wen in extending our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Coco Lee. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to all those who were deeply touched by her remarkable talent.

For fans who wish to celebrate Lee’s life and work, both the animated and live-action Mulan, which she performed music for, are available streaming for anyone with a Disney+ subscription.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.