Mission: Impossible 7’s Runtime Has Been Revealed, And It’s The Franchise's Longest Movie Yet

Every journey needs an ending, and for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, the beginning of his final hurrah begins this summer. Mission: Impossible 7, a.k.a. Dead Reckoning Part One, is among the more highly-anticipated of the 2023 new movie releases, and the latest trailer showed Cruise and Hayley Atwell’s characters on a falling train to amp up the hype. With a little under two months to go until it comes to theaters, Dead Reckoning Part One’s runtime has been revealed, and it’s the longest Mission: Impossible movie yet.

Just days after director Christopher McQuarrie shared on social media that he’d locked picture on Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, IGN has revealed that the movie will be two hours and 36 minutes, not including credits. That’s nine minutes longer than its predecessor, 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout. A unsubstantiated rumor had previously made the round claiming that Dead Reckoning Part One clocked in at two hours and 45 minutes, but now we know it’s just a little over the 2.5 hour mark. Nevertheless, you should still be mindful of not overdoing it on the beverages during that long runtime, lest you need to use the bathroom during one of the movie’s crucial moments.

While the first Mission: Impossible movie came in at one hour and 50 minutes, every installment afterwards has been over two hours. It also looks to be the longest movie in the summer 2023 season yet, with both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is now playing, and Oppenheimer, which comes out on July 21, both clocking in at 2 hours and 30 minutes. Still, as mentioned earlier, this is the first half of Ethan Hunt’s grand finale, so I’m not surprised the runtime is so long. Frankly, now I wonder if Dead Reckoning Part Two will pull an Avengers: Endgame and close things out at approximately three hours.

Along with Ethan Hunt being once again joined by familiar faces like Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell, Rebecca Ferguson’s Issa Faust and Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, the Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One cast also includes many newcomers, including the aforementioned Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham. The movie follows Ethan and his IMF team traveling across the globe to stop a weapon that threatens humanity from ending up in the wrong hands. In addition to his directing duties, Christopher McQuarrie co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters on July 12, and Part Two will follow on June 28, 2024. The previous six movies can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription, so make sure you’re up to speed on Ethan Hunt’s narrative journey before the next chapter begins.