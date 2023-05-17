Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's Trailer Shows Off A Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell On A Falling Train

Waiting for action movies like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One to release a new trailer can be torture at face value. However, the wait for the latest peek at Tom Cruise and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie’s latest opus of destruction feels like it’s taken an eternity to elapse. That’s about to change, thanks to some new footage landing that includes, among other things, a stunt that's finally crazier than Cruise and Hayley Atwell's handcuffed Fiat chase.

Paramount and Skydance let loose this latest view at Ethan Hunt and the IMF team’s continuing adventure to save the world from threats that loom in the shadows. Dead Reckoning Part One gave us a little more of that threat, as these new Mission: Impossible 7 details show that Esai Morales's villain believes he knows how Ethan Hunt's story is going to end. And it very well could be at the end of Pom Klementieff's villainously wielded pipe.

In a world where truth is supposedly vanishing and "war is coming," I'm betting that's because of a sinister algorithm of some sort. That's partially because there are so many screens in this footage that it's hard not to think that way. But that theory also fits in with what we heard in last year's first trailer for Dead Reckoning - Part One, as Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) was spouting dialogue along the same lines.

Cue the moment where Ethan Hunt and Hayley Atwell's character Grace find themselves floating in mid-air, as a train car slams into a literal cliffhanger scenario. Which is what Mission: Impossible fans have been feeling like while waiting for this new footage to arrive. And who could blame them, especially when the final product was absolutely worth the time.

Going back to the subject of that wait between trailers though, Mission: Impossible’s seventh outing has been hotly anticipated at movie theaters for some time. COVID delays pushed the movie to a significantly later than expected release, and as such the expectations may have risen a bit higher.

It got to the point where fans recently asked Christopher McQuarrie for a new trailer in one of the writer/director’s social media posts. That’s something the man doesn’t seem to have forgotten, as McQuarrie posted a rather ingenious fake out when it came to trailer related news the other day. Take a look at this Instagram post Mr. McQ left out for the fans, and see if you can spot why this is such a delightfully evil prank:

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Don’t be ashamed to admit it: you thought the trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was going to autoplay, didn’t you? Now imagine legions of IMF fanatics stumbling upon that post, just a couple days before the release of the trailer you see before you. Again, evil, but delightfully so; especially when including the message "Our lives are the sum of our choices." Which just so happened to be the opening line to this new footage, spoken by Eugene Kittridge himself.

The wait is over, and this latest glimpse into Mission madness is looking like another heart stopping journey to the brink of international security. That, and no matter how many times I see Tom Cruise do that motorcycle jump, it's still breathtaking. However, Cruise and Hayley Atwell losing gravity in a train car is threatening to give that moment competition, as that's pretty spectacular to see as well.

Prepare for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning to become your new obsession for the near future. Part One lights the fuse on July 12th, with Part Two set to arrive on June 28th, 2024. For a crash course on all missions past, credentials through an active Paramount+ subscription will grant you access to the IMF’s case files.