Mission: Impossible's Director Said Someone Felt Like They Were 'Suffocating' While Watching A Final Reckoning Scene, And I Have A Theory About What It Is

The Mission: Impossible franchise is always pushing the envelope in regard to what's possible with big-screen spectacle. Tom Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie and more are at the wheel, and they've dreamed up incredible stunt sequences, like when Cruise strapped himself to a plane for Rogue Nation or when he climbed the Burj Khalifa for Ghost Protocol. Now, it seems for the upcoming eighth film, The Final Reckoning, McQuarrie is teasing a sequence that was "suffocating" for one viewer, and I think I know where this one is going.

During a recent interview with Empire, Christopher McQuarrie teased that the latest film would feature one of the most difficult sequences he and his team ever had to orchestrate, which by M:I standards is saying a lot. The director was clearly excited to get the film on the big screen, and feedback from a recent test screening proved that the team had something incredible -- and gripping-- on their hands. The filmmaker said (via GamesRadar):

We had a small screening and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right.’

This is a pretty great tease and, now, I’m dying to see the scene the audience member is talking about. My theory is that this is an underwater sequence of some kind, hence the “suffocating” comment. The M:I franchise is known for some high intensity underwater scenes that are nerve-racking to watch.

Rogue Nation, in particular, featured an aquatic sequence that required Tom Cruise to hold his breath for a record-breaking six minutes while his character tried to unlock a door underwater. As far as underwater sequences on film, it’s one of the best and I’m curious to see how this could possibly be topped in M:I 8. However, Christopher McQuarrie seems confident that his team has outdone itself.

Almost all signs, in general, are pointing to an underwater sequence, as the promotional material for the film has showcased underwater footage. One BTS pic shows Cruise underwater in some pretty lofty gear for a dive, and the trailer for The Final Reckoning shows several images of the movie star in said gear preparing for a plunge. Additionally, at the end of Dead Reckoning, the Entity’s key sinks down to the bottom of the ocean, which suggests that Ethan Hunt will need to find some way to retrieve it.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Skydance)

Of course, this is still just a theory, as there are several sequences these creatives could dream up that could create a “suffocating” experience for audience members. Hunt may find himself in a situation where all the walls are closing in on him and he needs to figure out how not to get crushed. Also, other high-altitude stunts like the ones Tom Cruise has done in the past may also elicit a similar visceral response. When it comes to M:I, there are no limits, and McQuarrie teasing these Final Reckoning sequences is making me even more pumped to check out the film!

You can see Mission: Impossible— The Final Reckoning, which hits theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025. In the meantime, fans can check out previous installments in the M:I franchise now, as they're all streamable with a Paramount+ subscription. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming this year, make sure to consult the 2025 movie release schedule.