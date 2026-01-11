I Just Found Out How Wicked’s Dorm Room Actually Looked On Set, And It’s Wild
Movie magic at it's finest!
Anyone who has contributed to Wicked’s box office success knows the whole experience was absolutely magical. Audiences are completely immersed in the land of Oz and feel like they are attendees at the magical Shiz University. The world feels so real, that it’s easy to forget it all takes place on a carefully constructed film set. Director Jon M. Chu recently pulled back the curtain to give fans a glimpse into one of Wicked’s remarkable film sets: the dorm room. I have to say I’m completely blown away.
In a recent Instagram post shared by Chu, the filmmaker gave kudos to the hundreds of artisans and production designers that made the world of Oz a reality. He emphasized how much work went into the process and how man-made everything was, despite it looking so natural and lived in. Chu drove home that point by sharing the photo of the dorm set, which is heavily constructed and incredibly small compared to how it appears on screen. You can see his post below:
This looks absolutely insane, and it’s hard to comprehend that this is the same cozy bedroom fans saw on the big screen. It also looks so small, with the ceiling of the set grazing the tops of the crew members’ heads. I can’t even imagine how Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were able to execute musical numbers to some of Wicked’s most emotionally impactful songs in such a tight space.
Jon M. Chu also noted that the production had to be logical and practical in the way the sets were constructed because he and the rest of the cast and crew were essentially shooting two films at the same time. The first Wicked movie notably had a number of rooms, set pieces, and characters that all had to feel cohesive. 2025's For Good, which has several 2026 Golden Globe nominations, also has some impressive sets. A lot of thought went into it, and Chu emphasized the amount of hard work his crew did in the caption, saying:
Clearly everything came together. Even though the dorm room was clearly a tiny isolated set that was essentially floating, it still felt so connected to the rest of the set pieces. Even though it was very superficial, this construction also gave the filmmakers a lot of control with the lighting and how the whole thing would be shot. These controlled environments were essential to making Oz seem real, as they allowed the creatives to be detail-oriented and craft a visual language.
I’m endlessly impressed with what the team has accomplished and that the actors were able to still be able to be in touch with their emotions even with so many moving parts around them.
You check out these sets being put to use by checking out Wicked: For Good, which is currently still playing in some theaters nationwide. Fans can also revisit the first Wicked film now with a Prime Video subscription. Additionally, watch the 2026 Golden Globes tonight, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to see if For Good earns any awards.
