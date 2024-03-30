7 Wicked Songs And Scenes I Can't Wait To See In The Movies

Wicked made me a fan of Broadway shows. It’s the first musical that I remember really wanting to see in the theater. It was a big event when I finally got to see it. Even before watching it on Broadway, I used to play the soundtrack on repeat. I love it so much that I have seen it multiple times on Broadway. So, as you can imagine, I am extremely excited to see the Wicked movie. I have been waiting decades for it.

Having to wait another year to see the story completed is the only thing interfering with my complete enthusiasm for the movie. But, I’ll gladly wait one more year if my favorite scenes and songs are executed well.

Warning: Minor Wicked on Broadway spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

Galinda/Glinda and Elphaba’s First Meeting In Wicked

Elphaba and Glinda’s first meeting sets the tone and pace of Wicked. Their chemistry is everything. The film falls apart if Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s chemistry doesn’t work. The Wicked cast ’s chemistry dictates its quality. It’s an important moment in the original show and even more critical in the film.

I am also looking forward to this scene, because soon we’ll hear “What Is This Feeling.” It’s one of my favorite Wicked songs to sing. It is Elphaba and Glinda’s first major duet, so it will be a special moment hearing Grande and Erivo sing it. Plus, ” What Is This Feeling” is quite a fun number and sets up the comedic nature of the story.

The “Popular” Performance

Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship evolution is the backbone of Wicked, and “Popular” marks a major milestone in their changing relationship. Kristin Chenoweth made the song iconic. Every Glinda after her had big shoes to step into and has succeeded, so I believe Grande can give a powerful performance that does the song justice.

Additionally, if there are going to be some cameos, the “Popular” performance could be the perfect time to add Chenoweth to the movie. Glinda’s anthem is one of the most popular songs in the show, so I know the production team has a lot of pressure to execute it well. That makes it one of the few scenes that I am not worried about landing. Also, if Erivo is impressed by the “Popular” performance , I am sure I will be too.

The First Visit To The Emerald City In Wicked

In the Broadway production, the Emerald City has all the glitz and glamour that you’d expect from such a showy place, especially one with a Wizard. I want to see how Jon M. Chu envisions this world and makes it come to life. As we’ve seen from the director’s other projects , he knows how to create vibrant worlds. With just stage work, the Broadway production made the Emerald City look fantastic. Now imagine what the right kind of CGI could do for it.

Additionally, Jeff Goldblum is perfect casting as The Wizard of Oz , so I am excited to see him enter the film. Plus, “One Short Day” and “A Sentimental Man” are entertaining songs. “One Short Day” showcases Elphaba and Glinda's lovely friendship and vocal talents. The song also highlights the amazing chorus and backing singers. “A Sentimental Man” is one of the few solo Wizard numbers. It’s not my favorite Wicked song but it adds important context to the story. It also cleverly foreshadows.

The “Defying Gravity” Performance

“Defying Gravity” meant a lot to younger me. It was my theme song. Whenever I needed to pump myself up, I would play “Defying Gravity.” Am I now embarrassed about this fact as an adult? Not at all, because it’s still a banger. With so much sentimental value, this is the Wicked song I am most anxious to see performed.

Erivo needs to give it everything to capture the grandiosity of the tune and the moment. If the cast and crew execute this performance well, it could become one of my favorite adaptations of a musical. As we know, “Defying Gravity” closes the first movie. It has to be big enough to make us return to the theater to see the second film. All my hopes and dreams for the Wicked movie rely on this moment. Let’s hope it delivers.

The “As Long As You’re Mine” Performance

“As Long As You’re Mine” is one of my favorite Wicked songs because it’s such a good love song. It’s also a bit sexy, so I am interested in how Chu navigates the scene in movie form. I assume this is going to be a family film, so it may tone the heat down. However, Jonathan Bailey is a master at on-screen chemistry. He’ll be able to make the performance sexy even if it’s just some glances and singing.

Fiyero has two great musical moments in Wicked. “Dancing Through Life” is an entertaining and great song to perform, but “As Long As You’re Mine” is fantastic because it represents forbidden true love.

The “For Good” Performance

Wicked is one of the best stories on female friendships. “For Good” is an ode to the beauty and power of Elphaba and Glinda's relationship. It’s not the final song, but one of the show's last great moments. It’s a sweet song that explains the importance of this friendship and friendship in general.

The second Wicked movie will have each woman’s opposite journey. “For Good” is a goodbye song and a way to bring them together one final time. I hope the movie version of it captures the heart like the original version.

Wicked’s Finale

The final Wicked song is probably one of my least favorites in the musical. It’s not bad, but the other songs stand out more. However, it showcases how things have progressed since Elphaba accepted her Wicked role. My excitement for the finale is not about the final song, but the reveals at the end that tie it into The Wizard of Oz. It's the full circle moment.