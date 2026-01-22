The Oscars Were Not Kind To Wicked: For Good Today, And There's One Category I'm Really Upset About

Well, the 2026 Oscar nominations were great to big hits from 2025, like Sinners and F1. However, Wicked: For Good got totally shut out. After Wicked got ten nominations last year, I expected the sequel to be present at The Academy Awards this year too. That won’t be the case, though, and there’s one category it got shut out of that I’m particularly upset about.

Wicked: For Good Got Shut Out Of The 2026 Oscars

In the lead-up to The Oscars airing on the 2026 TV schedule , the nominations were announced, and I was shocked when I didn’t hear the words Wicked: For Good once. While the movie wasn't received as well as the first, I did think it'd be a player this award season.

Arguably, the biggest and most shocking snub for Wicked: For Good is Ariana Grande. She had been picking up nominations, including a 2026 Golden Globe nod , for her performance as Glinda in Act 2 of this beloved musical. She was also the highlight of the movie for many, as my Wicked: For Good review notes. So, yes, this was a shocker.

It’s also worth noting that For Good didn’t get an Original Song nomination. There were two new tracks in the film , and it was eligible for this category this time around. However, neither “Girl in the Bubble” nor “No Place Like Home” got named. While that’s a bummer, I can’t say I’m too shocked, especially since the conversation around this race in particular has centered around KPop Demon Hunters and Sinners, specifically.

Now, both the snubs I just mentioned are bummers. It also sucks that it didn’t get nods in below-the-line categories like Production Design, Visual Effects, Makeup and Hairstyling and more. However, there’s one snub that genuinely made me upset. So, let’s talk about it.

I Can’t Believe Wicked: For Good Didn’t Get A Costume Design Nomination

The snub that actually made me mad is Costume Design. That’s right, Paul Tazewell didn’t get nominated for his immaculate costumes, and that genuinely shocks me.

Last year, Wicked won two 2025 Oscars , one for Production Design and the other for Costume Design. Now, while I didn’t think For Good would get the ten nominations Wicked got last year, I at least expected it to get a nod in one of the categories it won in 2025.

In my Wicked: For Good review, I specifically noted how immaculate Tazewell’s costumes were. They truly helped define the characters and transport us into the fantastical world of Oz. These garments were beautiful, opulent, detailed and a true highlight of the film. So, I wanted the designer’s work to get recognized. Sadly, it wasn’t.

Instead, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme and Sinners made the cut in this category. I’m not saying they’re not deserving; they all are. However, I think some of the finest costume work done last year was in Wicked: For Good.

Overall, I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t think Wicked: For Good would receive the level of recognition Wicked got. It simply was not received as well as the first film. However, I do think it deserved a few nominations, and I’m really sad that we won’t get to see the movie at all at this year’s ceremony.

Now, if you’d like to see who takes home the gold as this year’s Oscars, you can catch the ceremony on March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.