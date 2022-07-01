More Bad News For Amber Heard? Actress Is Reportedly Still Being Investigated Over A Previous Incident

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle has been making headlines for years , but definitely heated up once the two met for the defamation lawsuit in Virginia . In the end, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was the victor, with his ex-wife ordered to pay him $10 million. And there may be some more bad news for Amber Heard, as the actress is reportedly still being investigated over a previous incident.

Back in 2015, Amber Heard found herself in hot water with the Australian authorities for illegally bringing her Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo, which she owned with Johnny Depp, into the country without declaring them. She originally pleaded guilty and the case was closed, but according to The Daily Mail that case might be coming back to bite her.

While Amber Heard may still have to figure out how to pay Johnny Depp those millions of dollars, things are also reportedly heating up with her legal issues in Australia. Namely because the powers that be are reportedly investigating Heard for perjury. Specifically, that she lied to the Australian authorities about how she brought the dogs into the country.

In the worst case scenario for Amber Heard, this could result in a maximum of 14 years of jail time in Australia. Of course, there are a number of circumstances that might prevent this. For one, the actress could simply steer clear of the country, assuming the authorities won’t extradite her. We’ll just have to see how the drama plays out, and if Heard actually ends up in another extensive legal battle.

According to the report, the 2015 incident came back into focus for folks Down Under thanks to Johnny Depp’s 2020 libel case against The Sun. Depp’s former estate manager Kevin Murphy reportedly told the court that he was asked by Amber Heard to lie under oath about the dogs in Australia. We’ll just have to wait and see how this situation shakes out.

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp was the clear winner when the jury’s verdict in their defamation trial was finally revealed . Amber Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation, and ordered to pay her ex-husband around $10 million. This sum is no doubt a crippling financial blow, with her lawyer even going on record saying that she won’t have a way to pay . It’s currently unclear if Depp and his team will actually pursue those millions.

Given Amber Heard’s financial situation and her possible trouble Down Under, smart money says she’ll want to try and find more acting jobs ASAP. But this might be easier said than done thanks to just how viral her testimony went . While she’s set to appear in the Aquaman sequel, Heard doesn’t currently have any other movies lined up.