More Call The Midwife Stars Have Advice For Tom Cruise, Who Kept Ruining Takes With His Helicopter

You are probably aware Tom Cruise has a helicopter pilot’s license, but did you know he also seems to get in trouble with his helicopter? A few issues have occurred, from landing In people’s yards to being called out for not being very conscientious to fellow actors and crews on neighboring sets. It would seem not everyone finds Tom Cruise’s helicopter antics so charming. While Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter already called the Mission Impossible icon out for disturbing filming on the set of her BBC period drama (and one of the top Netflix shows ), her fellow costars are getting in on the action.

Call The Midwife actresses Helen George and Megan Cusack appeared on ITV’s This Morning. The discussion turned to Cruise’s behavior of arriving to set via helicopter and disrupting filming on their show. Half-jokingly, Helen said she hoped the action star saw the interview and changes his ways before telling Tom he should take the train. She told This Morning via Metro :

Get the train, Tom!

The actress elaborated on the difficulties filming when the A-Lister comes and goes from the neighboring set. Helen says it’s so loud, and it’s hard to get through a beautiful monologue when you’re going to be interrupted, and filming will stop. She continued:

It’s so loud! You’ll be in the middle of a beautiful soliloquy or whatever, and then suddenly, you hear the helicopter.

One of the show’s co-hosts quickly pointed out that she believes Tom Cruise is a gentleman and would be mortified if he knew he was disrupting their neighboring set, which both actresses jokingly said they hope it does. Both Call the Midwife and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two have been filming at Longcross Studios in Surrey. The 60-year-old action star seems generous with his helicopter, even allowing fans to borrow it occasionally . Perhaps Tom would be open to discussing loaning the aircraft and other forms of transportation to get to work.

But it seems Tom Cruise is apparently not the only Hollywood action star disrupting the filming on the drama. Helen George also claimed Jason Bourne actor Matt Damon is also to blame for interrupting takes. George told This Morning:

Actually, it’s not just Tom Cruise. It’s Matt Damon, as well. I’m taking offense with Matt Damon.