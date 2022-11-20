Tom Cruise's Helicopter Keeps Ruining Call The Midwife Takes, And Star Has A Message For The Mission: Impossible 8 Actor

You may know that Tom Cruise has a helicopter pilot’s license and does all of his own crazy stunts for Mission: Impossible films, but did you know he also often flies the helicopter to and from the set and sometimes just for fun day outings visiting friends? On his late-night show, his long-time pal, James Corden, revealed that the Mission: Impossible 7 star tries to land In yards a lot. As charming as a story that might be, not everyone finds Tom Cruise’s helicopter antics so funny, chiefly Call The Midwife star Jenny Agutter, who has revealed the action star’s flying habit keeps ruining takes on her show.

As Jenny Agutter explained to The Daily Mirror , the entire cast of the popular TV drama (and one of the top Netflix shows ) had to keep re-shooting their scenes after Tom Cruise landed his helicopter outside where they are sharing a film studio lot. Both Call the Midwife and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two are filming at Longcross Studios in Surrey. The actress said, jokingly:

Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting.

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne on the popular historical drama, which focuses on a group of midwives living in East London in the late 1950s to late 1960s. The news outlet asked if the actress had any intentions of telling Tom Cruise off because of his seemingly less-than-neighborly behavior, but she said it might not be the best idea while dressed in her nun habit:

In my habit! Imagine. ‘Excuse me, Tom, but look, we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!

You have to agree with the actress. A person dressed as a nun while giving a stern talk to a wild-eyed and perpetually grinning Tom Cruise (who'd be standing by his helicopter) would be a sight to see. Interestingly, the 60-year-old action star has been known to let fans occasionally borrow his helicopter . Perhaps it would be best for him to loan it out until Call the Midwife finishes up the filming on season 12. I’m sure if Jenny Agutter spoke to Cruise, he would be understanding. Though the Top Gun: Maverick star is often remembered for his death-defying stunts, he is, by many accounts, very personable and polite. He had an enjoyable experience meeting a couple while doing the most Tom Cruise-esque thing you can imagine– a death-defying hand-gliding stunt , of course.