Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 9, 2022

Yesterday, when Sing 2 was suddenly nowhere to be found after weeks on the Netflix Top 10, I had a feeling Illumination’s 2021 hit would find its way back on the list among the other great movies on Netflix at some point. For some reason, I did not expect it to happen so soon, but here we are. There are also a few great TV shows on Netflix that have made their debut on Netflix’s trending page (opens in new tab) today — Friday, September 9, 2022 — so let’s get into it and see how everything is doing today.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 9, 2022

It looks like it is still “Morbin’ time” on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies on Netflix as Morbius — a recent Sony Marvel movie starring Jared Leto as the titular vampire — is still at Number One, but is directly followed today by Despicable Me 2, which made a pretty decent leap from fifth to second. Meanwhile, the first installment of this popular animated franchise about a supervillain-turned-superdad leapt from the bottom spot to sixth place below live-action comedies Me Time, Love in the Villa, and This is 40 — each of which are down a peg from yesterday. A new Netflix original movie called I Came By has descended the furthest — now at the bottom below one of the best ‘80s movies, Scarface — while 2019’s The Poison Rose has not budged from seventh place, but is now followed by the return of Sing 2.

1. Morbius

2. Despicable Me 2

3. Me Time

4. Love in the Villa

5. This Is 40

6. Despicable Me

7. The Poison Rose

8. Sing 2

9. Scarface

10. I Came By

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 9, 2022

Devil in Ohio — the new horror drama starring Emily Deschanel — could not be usurped from Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows today by the debut of The Imperfects — a new Netflix original TV show about twenty-somethings turned them into monstrous shapeshifters — as it entered the ranks at Number Two above Dated and Related. However, that spot’s previous holder, I Survived a Crime, is now in fourth above Partner Track, which is down just one spot on the list, along with Echoes and British period drama Call the Midwife. Stranger Things is still in eighth place while The Sandman moved to the bottom. In between them lies another newcomer: the steamy, Spanish-language drama Diary of a Gigolo.

1. Devil in Ohio

2. The Imperfects

3. Dated and Related

4. I Survived a Crime

5. Partner Track

6. Echoes

7. Call the Midwife

8. Stranger Things

9. Diary Of A Gigolo

10. The Sandman

If none of these trending hits above give you ideas of what to use your Netflix subscription for this weekend, there are some other newly released movies and TV shows that might pique your interest. The premiere of Cobra Kai Season 5 just premiered today, along with the crime thriller End of the Road, starring rappers-turned-actors Queen Latifah and Ludacris. These titles could very likely become trending topics and we’ll be sure to let you know how well they do in our next daily breakdown.

