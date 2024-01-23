Mortal Kombat 2 Has Finished Filming, And The Producer Is Really Hyping Up The Video Game Sequel
Mortal Kombat 2's producer is calling the sequel "something special."
The Mortal Kombat reboot movie didn’t have a massively successful box office due to a global pandemic, but it was super successful on Max-- as the movie was given a sequel in fairly short order following the release of the original. Now fans are one step closer to the new entry in the franchise, as principal photography has officially wrapped.
MK2 producer Todd Garner took to Twitter to announce to fans that the film has wrapped production. He is very high on the film, clearly believing the team has made something people will love. The Mortal Kombat 2 release date hasn’t yet been revealed, so fans have no idea when the movie will actually arrive, but it will now enter what will apparently be a significant post-production phase. Garner said…
Garner certainly appears to know his audience. The demand for a trailer from a highly anticipated new movie can get insane at times, with fans demanding to know when they’ll get a first look at the movie they’re excited about. Mortal Kombat 2 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming video game movies. With filming just wrapped, the vast majority of the movie likely hasn’t touched post-production, and with a movie that is expected to be full of visual effects, as Garner says, it’s going to take some time for a trailer to be ready.
Of course, the trailer will possibly be in even more demand for Mortal Kombat 2 for the simple reason that we may not even know what the movie is about until that trailer is released. The plot is a total mystery. Though it’s certainly possible that the story will surround the Mortal Kombat tournament. The games are all about a tournament fight to the death with the fate of the universe hanging in the balance. However, the first film technically didn’t include any such tournament.
And… that’s a wrap… pic.twitter.com/GrWoMJurA8January 21, 2024
The one major new addition in Mortal Kombat 2 that we are aware of is including a fan-favorite character, Johnny Cage. Cage was the most prominent character from the Mortal Kombat games who did not appear in the film. While several stars expressed interest in the role, Karl Urban joined the Mortal Kombat 2 cast as the Hollywood action star turned Kombatant.
It seems unlikely Mortal Kombat 2 will become part of the 2024 movie release schedule, as post-production of movies like this can take a year or more. Still, a late 2024 release is possible, so we'll just have to wait and see.
