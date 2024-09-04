A Movie Exec Wanted Demi Moore To Sleep With Tom Cruise In A Few Good Men. His Callous Remark Is Still Burned Into Her Brain

Demi Moore, known for her bold roles in Hollywood, is set to star in the upcoming 2024 movie release The Substance. While promoting her upcoming horror movie , Moore reflected on a troubling experience from the set of the 1992 classic A Few Good Men. The film, which also starred Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, featured the Now and Then star as Lieutenant Commander Joanne Galloway, a strong Navy lawyer who held her own in a male-dominated setting. The movie may have highlighted women in the military , but behind the scenes, the 61-year-old Tinsel Town icon encountered a harsh reality when a studio executive made a shocking suggestion about her character.

During a candid conversation with the LA Times , the G.I. Jane star revealed that an executive had proposed a change to the script that would have her character engage in a romantic relationship with Tom Cruise's character, Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee. More specifically, the suit wanted a sex scene written into the script. This suggestion was not only inappropriate but also entirely out of place for the narrative of the film, which focused on a courtroom drama involving military ethics and justice.

When the proposal was swiftly rejected, the executive responded with a remark that the beloved actress says still haunts her: “Well, then why did we hire Demi Moore?" Surprisingly–and unfortunately–the Ghost Star doesn’t seem to place the blame squarely on the executive but rather on the larger system they were all part of. Reflecting on the incident, she explained:

I think that it’s how they were conditioned. It was a part of the accepted conditioning — that of course that’s why they would have someone like me there.

Moore credits Aaron Sorkin, the writer of A Few Good Men, for standing up to the executive and protecting the integrity of her character. Thankfully, the screenwriter refused to write the proposed sex scene and firmly rejected the idea. Sorkin previously shared this experience during a 2011 writer’s roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter . He recounted how the executive questioned why the Disclosure performer’s character was a woman if there wouldn’t be an intimate scene with the Top Gun actor. Sorkin responded in that interview:

I said the obvious answer: women have purposes other than to sleep with Tom Cruise.

Moore recalled the comment, which epitomizes the kind of sexism that has permeated Hollywood for decades. The assumption that her character's value was tied to a romantic subplot with the male lead rather than her professional capabilities as a lawyer was not only insulting but also reflective of a broader issue within the industry.

(Image credit: Mubi)

Demi’s experiences on the set of A Few Good Men resonate with the themes explored in her latest film, The Substance–which folks have been talking about for months . In the horror movie , the Charlie's Angels alum plays a woman grappling with a society that values her primarily for her appearance and youth, mirroring the unrealistic standards often placed on actresses in Hollywood. By taking on this role, Demi Moore continues challenging the industry 's obsession with women's looks, age, and the limited roles they are frequently offered. Through her performances in both films, she underscores the importance of recognizing women for their talent and depth rather than just their physical appearance. And let me tell you, you’re not ready for her and Margaret Qualley ’s sexy new body horror flick, which garnered a 13-minute standing ovation when it showed at Cannes.

The Substance is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 20.