Some Movie Fans On The Internet Think They Can Resell Dune: Part Three IMAX Tickets For Truly Insane Prices

Everything seems as expensive as ever right now, including trips to the theater to watch 2026's movie releases. But if you thought IMAX tickets and popcorn were pricey before, wait until you see the price some fans are asking for Dune: Part Three IMAX tickets.​

Months ahead of its release, the upcoming Dune: Part Three is already creating strong demand for its most premium format screenings. Select 70mm IMAX showings went on sale at limited locations, and many screenings sold out almost immediately, leaving some fans searching for alternatives. That’s where eBay reselling comes into play.

On eBay, listings range from $100 (single seats) to over $1,000 (pairs), like this set for the Indiana State Museum Theater showing, with one preview night reportedly reaching $4,500. Sellers highlight central, 'premium' seats to justify their markups.

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The excitement for these tickets stems primarily from the film's large-format presentation. Director Denis Villeneuve has made IMAX and other immersive formats a focus throughout the series, and with 70mm IMAX screenings being especially limited to a relatively small number of theaters, this limited availability, along with the early availability of tickets in select locations, created a brief opportunity for fans to reserve their seats before the wider release.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Standard ticket sales haven’t rolled out yet, fueling the resale frenzy. With limited supply, the secondary market is driven almost entirely by early IMAX showings.

Some listings have bids, although it’s unclear how many buyers are willing to pay these top, and dare I say, ridiculous prices. Resale activity isn’t unusual for big releases, but these listing prices are notable given how far out the film's release is.

Interest in the Warner Bros. backed book-to-screen adaptations of Frank Herbert’s novels has become a major theatrical draw after the huge success of the first two installments. The first two movies are among Steven Spielberg’s favorite sci-fi films. The upcoming film, opening alongside Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, is set for a high-profile box-office matchup.

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The hype for Dune: Part Three is super high since it dives into Frank Herbert's second book in the franchise, Dune: Messiah. If you’ve read the novel, you already know the story grows darker and more complex, as is pretty obvious from the first trailer release. Fans will get a chance to see Paul Atreides deal with the aftermath of his rise to power. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are back in the lead roles, and there are some fresh faces in the cast as well. The flick was shot just for IMAX, making it even more ambitious than the previous installments.

The high resale prices reveal early demand for Villeneuve's Dune trilogy finale, especially for large-format screenings. Whether those prices last as ticket sales widen remains to be seen, but there's clearly demand for 70mm IMAX seats.