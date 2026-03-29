Forget That NSFW Dune Popcorn Bucket, You Can Own A Lewd Sandworm Speaker Now

If you thought the internet had finally exhausted its fascination with oddly suggestive Dune merchandise, think again. The viral NSFW popcorn bucket discourse from a few years ago may have cooled since the release of Dune: Part Two, but a new contender has surfaced from the sands of Arrakis: A licensed sandworm-shaped Bluetooth speaker is now making the rounds online and, yes, it leans fully into the same design energy that made that popcorn bucket such a meme magnet. You can finally own your own lewd sandworm speaker ahead of Dune: Part Three's release on the 2026 movie schedule.

The brand Fametek is behind this product, showing it off recently on Instagram through its account. Their post features the “Dune Sandworm Wireless Speaker,” which has a sculpted Shai-Hulud rising from a dune-textured base. The pose is more than likely not to be suggestive, but surely the joke isn’t lost on them.

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According to the listing and accompanying promo copy, the speaker is officially licensed and priced at $79.95. It is designed as both a collectible and a functional piece of audio hardware, which is a polite way of saying it looks like something you’d display on a shelf and then nervously have to explain to guests.

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Still, it’s not just about looks—the speaker actually has some solid features. It offers wireless Bluetooth audio, a built-in microphone for calls and voice assistants, and a full-range speaker with a bass radiator. To top it off, it comes with five “authentic” sandworm and thumper sound effects, plus a 60-minute desert ambient track for sleep mode.

The sandworm sits on a textured base that looks like limestone and desert, and the branding matches the style of Denis Villeneuve’s movies. At about 6.8 inches long, it’s small enough for a desk or nightstand—though whether you want that shape by your bed is up to you.

This piece of NSFW adjacent audio equipment isn’t just a random piece of merchandise. The speaker is part of a bigger marketing campaign for the upcoming Dune: Part Three, which will finish Villeneuve’s trilogy and is a book-to-screen adaptation of Dune Messiah.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A sandworm speaker might look a little ridiculous at first glance, but it is also a pretty clear signal that Part Three hype is ramping up. If you somehow missed out on the questionably designed popcorn bucket or just want your fandom to make a little more noise, the sandworm has arrived. And this time, it does not just open wide, but plays music.

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Dune: Part III is expected to deliver a sharp pivot from the war-driven scope of the first two films, when it goes head to head with Avengers: Doomsday in theaters on December 18, 2026. Given it draws from Messiah, the threequel propels the story forward with Paul Atreides now firmly in power as emperor, dealing with the fallout of the religious war carried out in his name. Early details and the recently released trailer suggest a more unsettling, introspective chapter.

Oddly enough, that makes this sandworm speaker feel like a natural fit for the rollout. It works as both a collectible and a conversation piece, and it clearly understands the mythology it’s drawing from. Whether you’re picking it up for the audio features or the sheer novelty of having Shai-Hulud on your nightstand, it taps into what makes Villeneuve’s trilogy resonate. The world of Dune is massive and serious, but it’s also a little strange, and this speaker lands right in that space.