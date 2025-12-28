Dune 3 And Avengers: Doomsday Are Releasing On The Same Day, And Someone Combined Them Into One Epic Poster

The 2026 movie schedule is shaping up to be quite massive, and at the forefront of those major releases are the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. On their own, both movies have the opportunity to be true forces at the box office. Interestingly enough, both films are also set to be released on the same day, marking yet another instance in which two high-profile titles have bowed simultaneously. With that, a fan created a poster that combined the sci-fi epic and the superhero team-up flick.

If there’s anything that fans of major franchises love to do, it’s to create art that pays homage to said IPs. One of the key individuals who’s been doing that for some time now is artist and illustrator Bosslogic. The social media phenom is at it again, as he took to Instagram to share some personalized art promoting “Dunesday.” (Yes, you read that correctly.) Check out the post below to see how the digital creator decided to mash up the next battle for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with the third chapter in Paul Atreides’ story:

A post shared by Kode Abdo (@bosslogic) A photo posted by on

The photo above depicts Doctor Doom’s mask partially buried on what’s like the dunes of Arrakis. It’s a simple yet effective image, and I also love how Bosslogic – whose real name is Kode Abdo – added the nose piece to Doom’s mask. The post’s caption, which reads, “Multiverse Messiah,” is also a fun nod to both the worlds of Dune and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While these two franchises won’t really collide in any way, this poster serves as a fun jumping off point to imagine what could happen if such a crossover occurred.

Although Victor von Doom won’t be rubbing shoulders with the Lisan al Gaib or the Fremen anytime soon, it’s still cool that audiences will have the opportunity to see all of those characters in theaters on the same day. 2023 saw the dominance of “Barbenheimer,” which was the massive same-day release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, while 2024 signified “Glicked,” the releases of Wicked and Gladiator II. Those two events varied in terms of their success, so I’m curious as to what could happen on “Dunesday.”

More on Avengers: Doomsday (Image credit: Marvel Studios) ‘Oh, This Is Not The Same At All.’ Simu Liu On The First Change He Noticed Stepping On The Avengers: Doomsday Set

Both movies have managed to garner their fair share of hype individually, though. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be one part of the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to the directors’ chairs, and franchise veteran Robert Downey Jr. is also playing Doctor Doom this time around instead of Iron Man. On top of that, Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America is also back in the fold and, as a Rogers-centric teaser trailer recently revealed, he’s a father now.

Paul Atreides will also be a dad when fans see him in Dune: Part Three, as the film takes place decades after the events of the second film. Helmed by the returning Denis Villeneuve, the movie (which wrapped in November) is set to adapt Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah. This installment will close out Villeneuve’s trilogy, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that distinction provides fans with further incentive to see the movie in theaters (and possibly on opening day).

Even now, pundits and analysts are pondering how Dune and Avengers might fare when they open at the same time. It’s also hard not to wonder if, even at this point, one of the studios behind the gargantuan films might back off and switch dates. A movie like that doesn’t appear to be on the horizon, right now, though. So, on that day, let’s assemble and let the spice flow as it may and, in the meantime, we’ll see if anyone else drops any cool fan-made “Dunesday” posters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are set to open in theaters on December 28, 2026.