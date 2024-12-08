32 Movies You Didn't Know Were Based On Old TV Shows

Audiences often tend to complain about reboots and remakes, and understandably so. However, sometimes Hollywood manages to get away with recycling familiar ideas by taking inspiration from some of the more obscure titles from the small screen. See if you can recall the old TV shows that inspired these movies.

Wild Wild West (1999)

As a critical and commercial failure, director Barry Sonnenfeld's Wild Wild West is considered a low point for stars Will Smith and Kevin Kline. It is probably for the best that it is rarely associated and bears little resemblance to creator Michael Garrison's The Wild Wild West, in which Robert Conrad and Ross Martin played agents Jim West and Artemus Gordon from 1965 to 1969.

Dark Shadows (2012)

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton are self-described fans of Dan Curtis' original gothic, supernatural soap opera, Dark Shadows, which aired on ABC in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Yet, their goofy feature adaptation is a deeply pale imitation of the series, and that is not meant to be a crack at Barnabas Collins' vampiric condition.

Dudley Do-Right (1999)

In 1999, Brendan Fraser released one of the biggest hits of his career with The Mummy and one of the biggest flops of his career with Dudley Do-Right. The latter was actually one of two times he led a live-action film based on a cartoon character, in this case, a bumbling Canadian mountie who first appeared in segments from The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show in the late 1950s.

McHale's Navy (1997)

McHale's Navy is a comedy starring Tom Arnold as a retired officer brought back into action to face his former nemesis (Tim Curry) with a crew of misfits. The best evidence of its connection to the original 1960s sitcom is Ernest Borgnine's reprisal of the title hero (the father of Arnold's character) and its Razzie nomination for Worst Remake or Sequel.

The Untouchables (1987)

Technically, Brian De Palma's classic gangster movie The Untouchables was based on Eliot Ness and Oscar Fraley's memoir recalling their Prohibition-era war on organized crime. However, the book was first adapted into a series starring Robert Stack that ran on ABC from 1959 to 1963.

The Fall Guy (2024)

Despite lasting five seasons and starring Lee Majors as Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter, The Fall Guy is one of the few '80s-era action series from creator Glen A. Larson that was not a huge hit at the time and would not achieve cult status. Yet, it would inspire a well-received romantic-comedy thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt that serves as a much-needed love letter to the film stunt coordination.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The success of NBC's The Man from U.N.C.LE. – following the adventures of Robert Vaughn's Napoleon Solo and David McCallum as Illya Kuryakin – led to the theatrical release of several episodes re-edited as features throughout the 1960s. However, the series' notoriety had waned significantly by the time it was adapted into a Guy Ritchie movie starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer as the Cold War-era American and Russian spy duo.

Maverick (1994)

For its first three seasons, Maverick starred James Garner in the title role of an ace Poker player and con artist hustling various opponents in the Old West. It was revealed at the end of director Richard Donner's film adaptation that Garner was reprising the role alongside Mel Gibson as his son.

George Of The Jungle (1997)

Brendan Fraser is hilarious as a fourth-wall-breaking Tarzan parody in Disney's George of the Jungle. However, few of the younger audiences who enjoyed the film upon release and in the years since likely even realized that it was inspired by an animated series that lasted a mere 17 episodes in 1967.

The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad! (1988)

The fact that the classic parody movie, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (which spawned two sequels), is spun-off from a TV show is acknowledged in the film's title, despite a lack of acknowledgment much of anywhere else. Leslie Nielsen originated the role of Lt. Frank Drebin in Police Squad!, which was canceled by ABC after just six episodes due to low ratings.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

It was common knowledge that director Brian DePalma's Mission: Impossible was a continuation of the hit 1960s-era series from creator Bruce Gellar upon release. Yet, that fact is widely lost among most younger audiences who have grown up with the franchise of spy movies led by star Tom Cruise, which has practically become its own entity.

21 Jump Street (2012)

We imagine many Gen Y audiences were surprised and confused to see Johnny Depp of all people make a cameo in 21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as cops disguised as high school students. Well, that is because the actor rose to fame as the star of the '80s-era series that inspired Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's hilarious comedy, which was followed by 22 Jump Street two years later.

My Favorite Martian (1999)

The sci-fi family comedy My Favorite Martian stars Jeff Daniels as a TV news station employee befriended by a visitor from Mars, played by Christopher Lloyd. Any children who saw the film when it came out likely had no idea it was based on a 1960s-era sitcom starring Ray Walston (who also appears in the film) as "Uncle Martin."

S.W.A.T. (2003)

We imagine there are some audiences who believe that CBS' S.W.A.T., which premiered in 2017, is an adaptation of an action thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, and LL Cool J. However, it is actually a reboot of a short-lived series from the 1970s that inspired the film in the first place.

Run Ronnie Run! (2003)

David Cross and Bob Odenkirk still had yet to become the full-fledged comedy icons they are known as today when their feature film, Run Ronnie Run!, was released straight-to-video. Some viewers who caught the absurd comedy about a Southern criminal made famous by a struggling infomercial host might not have realized it was inspired by a bit from the comedians' sketch comedy TV show, Mr. Show with Bob and David, which ran on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

The Equalizer (2014)

Some might assume that CBS' Queen Latifah-led action series The Equalizer is a reboot of director Antoine Fuqua's film franchise starring Denzel Washington as retired intelligence agent-turned-vigilante. In fact, both are reboots of creators Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim's series which starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall in the mid-to-late 1980s.

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Years after it was first released, A Goofy Movie remains a popular animated movie for the eponymous Disney character's (voiced by Bill Farmer) heartwarming relationship with his teenage son, Max (Jason Marsden). Not nearly as popular today is the ABC series, Goof Troop, which first introduced Max.

State Of Play (2009)

The star-studded, American political thriller State of Play – in which Washington D.C. journalist (played by Russell Crowe) uncovers a conspiracy involving a congressional aide's murder – was one of the most acclaimed dramas of the year. Also receiving wide acclaim six years earlier was the six-episode limited series that inspired it, which originally aired on the U.K.'s BBC One and starred David Morrissey and John Simm.

For All Time (2000)

One of the best episodes of The Twilight Zone, "A Stop at Willoughby," is about a disillusioned ad executive who experiences visions of a quaint 19th-century town on his daily commute by train. The Rod Serling-penned story was reimagined into a more optimistic time travel movie with Mark Harmon called For All Time, which originally aired on CBS.

Thunderbirds (2004)

Co-creator Gerry Anderson produced various adventure series featuring marionettes, such as Thunderbirds, which followed a futuristic search and rescue team. Director Jonathan Frakes' feature adaptation traded in the puppets for human teenagers (including Brady Corbet and Vanessa Hudgens), resulting in a film marketed toward viewers who likely never heard of the original series.

Traffic (2000)

Steven Soderbergh earned a Best Director Oscar for helming Traffic – a harrowing, yet powerful, ensemble drama offering an intimate portrait of the war on drugs in America. However, the inspiration for the film was a six-episode British drama called Traffik, which offers an intimate portrait of substance abuse in the U.K.

Sgt. Bilko (1996)

Scheming military sergeant Ernest G. Bilko was the main character of The Phil Silvers Show, which the eponymous comedian led from 1955 to 1959. Decades later, the sitcom was adapted into a screwball comedy movie starring Steve Martin which was instead named after Silvers' original role.

The Singing Detective (2003)

One of Robert Downey Jr.'s most underrated movies is The Singing Detective, in which he plays an ailing mystery author under the delirious delusion that he is a character in his latest novel, complete with catchy musical numbers. Michael Gambon originated the role in a six-episode miniseries of the same name that originally aired on the U.K.'s BBC in 1986.

Mr. Magoo (1997)

By starring in hilarious movies like Airplane! and The Naked Gun movies, Leslie Nielsen defied expectations for an actor of his age by gaining a loving fanbase of younger comedy nerds. We would not be surprised if, when they saw him play the titular visually challenged hero of Disney's Mr. Magoo, they did not realize it was based on a funny animated series of the same name.

Pennies From Heaven (1981)

Steve Martin surprised audiences by starring in a serious musical drama called Pennies from Heaven, in which he plays a sheet-music salesman indulging in a love affair with an innocent schoolteacher in 1930s Chicago. Just three years earlier in the United Kingdom, the BBC aired a six-part serial by writer Dennis Potter and starring Bob Hoskins, which served as the inspiration for the American film.

Bob Roberts (1992)

When you think of movies based on Saturday Night Live characters, you might picture The Blues Brothers or Wayne's World. However, you might not think of the political satire, Bob Roberts, which is based on a character that writer, director, and star Tim Robbins previously portrayed in an SNL sketch from 1986.

Alan Partridge (2013)

Americans who are fans of Steve Coogan's film career have probably seen Alan Partridge – an action-comedy in which the titular radio broadcaster must defuse a violent siege. However, English audiences likely have a better recollection of the various series in which the comedian portrayed the character, such as I'm Alan Partridge.

In The Loop (2009)

Armando Iannucci's clever farce, In the Loop, follows operatives from both the United States and the United Kingdom attempting to prevent the two countries from going to war with each other. The film is a spin-off of Iannucci's British satire series, The Thick of It, which also stars Peter Capaldi as Malcolm Tucker.

The Man Who Finally Died (1963)

Stanley Baker stars in the British feature The Man Who Finally Died as a man who discovers that his father, whom he believed to be dead for decades, is still alive. Just four years earlier, the British network ITV aired a seven-part serial of the same name which served as the film's inspiration for the drama which also starred Peter Cushing, who is most famous these days for the Star Wars movies.

Shanghai Grand (1996)

The Hong Kong period drama, The Bund, which aired in China in 1980, was referred to as "The Godfather of the East" for its compelling tale of organized crime in the 1920s. More than a decade later, a feature-length spin-off called Shanghai Grand was released, which starred Andy Lau as a man who becomes a powerful triad leader after killing a ruthless gang boss.

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Mel Gibson stars in Edge of Darkness as a homicide detective whose investigation into the murder of his daughter leads him to uncover a governmental corruption conspiracy. It was helmed by Martin Campbell, who also directed the six-part BBC serial from 1985 starring Bob Peck that would inspire the film.

Dad’s Army (2016)

The English, World War II-era sitcom Dad's Army inspired a spin-off feature featuring the TV series' original cast members that was released in theaters in 1971. The show was later adapted into an all-new movie starring Michael Gambon and Catherine Zeta-Jones.