My Year of Dicks: Things To Know About The Oscar-Nominated Animated Short

There were a lot of surprises when the 2023 Academy Award nominations were revealed in January 2023, but one of the biggest was the way in which the internet became absolutely obsessed with Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed as the two actors went through all the categories. And there was one specific moment, when the Oscar winner seemed to lose his composure after announcing My Year of Dicks in the Animated Short Film category. Soon after, the short film, directed by Sara Gunnarsdottir and written by Pamela Ribon, became the talk of the internet.

If you are one of those people who became intrigued by the title of Oscar nominated animated short (we all are, actually), there’s a good chance that you want to know about it. Well, you’ve come to the right place, because we are about to break down a few things to know about the incredibly poignant, brilliantly animated, and highly personal exploration of teenage desires.

My Year Of Dicks Chronicles Pamela Ribon’s Attempts To Lose Her Virginity

Based on Pamela Ribon’s memoir Notes to Boys (And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public), Sara Gunnarsdottir’s 24-minute animated short film My Year of Dicks, chronicles a 15-year-old Ribon’s attempts to lose her virginity . Sometimes horrifyingly awkward and other times so relatable it becomes shockingly funny, the animated short captures the essence of those awkward moments that filled our teenage years as we attempt to find out who we are and what we want out of life, love, and our own sexuality.

The Short Is Split Into Five Chapters

My Year of Dicks is broken up into five chapters, each focusing on a different boy, or “Dick,” in Pamela’s journey. Each of these chapters starts in the same way – a live-action clip of the real-life Ribon introducing the segment before the title card appears – before diving into her experiences. These chapters follow the teenage girl as she encounters skaters, handsy cinema employees, crushes at an amusement park, a straight edge skinhead, and a concluding segment with an unlikely lover.

It Employs Multiple Genres And Animation Styles

One thing that really makes My Year of Dicks stand out is the way in which it makes use of different genres and animation styles to create a unique and fresh experience. Over the course of its runtime, you will see horror, anime, surrealism, and rotoscoping that makes certain segments look and feel like something out of Heavy Metal or Richard Linklater’s A Scanner Darkly.

The Short Film Is Suitable For Mature Audiences Only

Though My Year of Dicks is an animated short film, it is very much suited for mature audiences only . There’s drug use, sexual encounters, adult language, and situations that will be a little too much for younger viewers. If you're trying to save "The Talk" for another day, best to wait for the young ones to go to bed before you watch.

You Can Watch My Year Of Dicks Streaming On Vimeo

You don’t have to subscribe to another streaming service or pay for a short-term rental to watch My Year of Dicks streaming, as the Oscar-nominated animated short film is available for free on Vimeo. All you have to do is go to the Vimeo website on your phone or computer to stream My Year of Dicks or download the app on Apple TV and Roku to watch it on your TV.

Stream My Year of Dicks on Vimeo. (opens in new tab)