Natalie Portman Gets Honest About Her ‘Conflicted’ Feelings Over The Professional

Over the years, French filmmaker Luc Besson garnered praise for his works such as the seductive thriller La Femme Nikita and his epic sci-fi saga The Fifth Element (which differs from 2017's Valerian). But to many, it’s The Professional -- also known as Léon: The Professional -- that is the director's greatest and most cherished work. In recent years though, folks have begun to reassess the film, and one of those people is non other than one of the movie’s leads: Natalie Portman . The actress opened up about her "complicated" feelings towards her breakout role in the 1994 action-thriller. Portman reflects and gets honest about the role’s impact on her career and the controversies surrounding the film’s subject matter.

In The Professional, Portman, who was 11 at the time of filming, played 12-year-old Mathilda, a girl who seeks revenge against the corrupt DEA agent who killed her family with the help of her neighbor, a hitman named Léon (played by Jean Reno). The film’s intense violence and the relationship between Mathilda and Léon have been criticized for being inappropriate and exploitative. Portman told The Hollywood Reporter that though it’s “beloved” by some, it has its share of cringe when viewed through the lens of today. She told the THR:

It’s a movie that’s still beloved, and people come up to me about it more than almost anything I’ve ever made, and it gave me my career, but it is definitely, when you watch it now, it definitely has some cringey, to say the least, aspects to it. So, yes, it’s complicated for me.

Upon its release, the movie was met with controversy due to its depiction of the relationship between Léon and Mathilda (Natalie Portman), with some pointing out the undertones of a sexual relationship. American audiences were particularly critical of certain scenes, leading to the film being edited down by nearly 30 minutes and retitled for its release in American theaters. Film critic Roger Ebert went as far as to accuse Leon of “exploit[ing] the youth of the girl without really dealing with it” in his 1994 review of the movie. While the lead actress didn't outright deride the movie, it seems she can see the nuance present within the discussion.

What Natalie Portman Has Previously Said About The Professional

Having previously spoken out about feeling “sexualized” at an early age, the V for Vendetta actress drew parallels between Luc Besson’s controversial film and Lolita. During her 2020 appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, the Academy Award-winning actress reflected on the beginnings of her acting career and how being sexualized in roles like The Professional made her feel “afraid.” She told Shepard:

I was definitely aware of the fact that I was being portrayed … as this ‘Lolita’ figure. Being sexualized as a child, I think took away from my own sexuality because it made me afraid and it made me like the way I could be safe was to be like, ‘I’m conservative,’ and ‘I’m serious and you should respect me,’ and ‘I’m smart,’ and ‘don’t look at me that way.’

The actress says she had to build a “fortress” around herself as a “defense mechanism” to feel safe from unwanted attention. She continued:

Whereas at that age, you do have your own sexuality and you do have your own desire, and you do want to explore things and you do want to be open. But you don’t feel safe, necessarily, when there’s older men that are interested, and you’re like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ So many people had this impression of me that I was super serious and conservative ... and I realized I consciously cultivated that because it was always to make me feel safe,” she said. “Like, ‘Oh, if someone respects you, they’re not gonna objectify you.’

The Professional’s legacy arguably became more complicated after the film’s director faced severe allegations from five women. In 2018, Besson was accused of sexually assaulting Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy on multiple occasions over a two-year period. However, following an investigation, the case against Besson was ultimately dismissed in 2021. Portman spoke about the allegations with THR, saying:

It’s devastating, of course. I really didn’t know. I was a kid working. I was a kid. But I don’t want to say anything that would invalidate anyone’s experience.

Like many others who have watched The Professional, the star has a clearly complicated relationship with the film. Though it was slaughtered critically , it’s now considered a classic in the action movies genre and gave the actress her beginning in Hollywood. Still, it’s hard to overlook the controversy surrounding it and its creator.

Natalie Portman's next film, May December, is set to hit the schedule of 2023 new movie releases soon. She stars as Elizabeth, an actress researching the life of Gracie (played by Julianne Moore) for an upcoming role. Gracie is the subject of a long-standing tabloid controversy, having married a man (portrayed by Charles Melton of Riverdale) 23 years her junior. The Todd Haynes-directed film allows the Thor actress to delve into an old preoccupation; performance.