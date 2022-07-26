Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Says Her Kid Wants Her To Keep Making Marvel Movies, But She’s Not Even Close To His Fave Character

Even before Chris Hemsworth’s Thor graced us on screen once again in the recent new release film Thor: Love and Thunder, the internet was going feral over Natalie Portman and her Mighty Thor arms . Fans aren’t the only ones who are loving Portman’s new look , as her son apparently wants her to keep making movies in the MCU after seeing her decked out as a superhero. Nonetheless, apparently Mighty Thor didn’t quite make the cut for Portman’s son’s favorite Marvel character.

While you would think having a parent who is a big time superhero would pretty much seal the deal on his number one superhero, apparently Natalie Portman’s son Aleph isn’t easily sold by his mom’s on screen transformation. That’s even after Portman trained around Chris Hemsworth to get in superhero shape, from which 11-year-old Aleph surely saw some physical changes in his mom off screen as well.

When speaking to Bear Grylls (via ET ) in her appearance on the upcoming new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Natalie Portman relays that it’s the multiverse traveling wizard Doctor Strange that has won her son’s heart. Here it is in her own words:

He loves Doctor Strange a lot. And Thor of course.

While that’s gotta sting just a little, I feel like Doctor Strange is a pretty valid favorite superhero, especially considering all the gnarly horror moments in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . Portman’s son having Thor as a second favorite might be the bigger hit to her ego, though, as she and Chris Hemsworth previously were jokingly battling it out over who is the best God of Thunder .

While her son favoring other heroes could be a bit hurtful, I doubt Natalie Portman is sweating it. She has had so many great and iconic roles that no matter what her kids end up into, there’s a good chance she has a presence there (fingers crossed Aleph is a Star Wars fan!).

Despite her son wanting her to do more Marvel films, Natalie Portman’s future in the MCU is up in the air. While we seem to have some closure where her story is concerned, it would be pretty easy for Marvel to dust her off and reintroduce her. For now, though, it looks like she is free and open for other ventures.