Natalie Portman Saw The Brutalist, And She Used Her Review To Call Out The Studios’ ‘Franchise Fatigue’ And ‘Algorithmic Content Creation’

For decades, some of the best franchise blockbusters have dominated Hollywood, even more so in recent years, with the outpouring of upcoming superhero movies and content that often feels more engineered by data than driven by artistic vision. However, according to Natalie Portman, filmmaker Brady Corbet is doing something different. After watching the 3-and-a-half-hour epic (it even has a built-in intermission ) The Brutalist, she praised his ability to tell sweeping, ambitious stories that starkly contrast the current industry trends.

In a guest column for Deadline , the Oscar-winning actress —who previously worked with Corbet on Vox Lux—reflected on how The Brutalist showcases an alternative to today’s studio-driven model. She wrote:

Brady’s big-swing, small-scale epics —The Brutalist chief among them — are transforming the way movies are made in our maximalist era of algorithmic content creation and franchise fatigue. The Corbet Way is a model of economy delivering a minimum of scale while exuding the intellectual heft and sprawl of a 19th-century novel.

Portman’s admiration for Corbet’s approach seems to stem from his ability to craft historically rich narratives with an intimate, character-driven focus. The Brutalist, which tells the story of an immigrant architect navigating post-World War II America, was shot in just 33 days on a budget of under $10 million. Despite these constraints and its “brutal” lengthy run time, the film has been hailed as one of the most visually and thematically ambitious films in recent years, earning comparisons to cinematic classics from David Lean and Sergio Leone. It just goes to show you that despite most people feeling that 90-minute movies are ideal when done right, sometimes long movies are just better .

The Thor star highlighted how Corbet’s work stands apart in a landscape often dictated by financial risk aversion and formulas designed for mass-market appeal. She praised The Brutalist, now a multi-Golden Globe winner , for its ability to bring history to life in a way that feels both deeply personal and universal, particularly through its protagonist, László, whose life and career mirror those of real-world Brutalist architects like Marcel Breuer and Louis Kahn.

Beyond its historical themes, Portman drew connections between The Brutalist and Vox Lux, the 2018 drama she starred in under Corbet’s direction. Both films center on individuals who become symbols of their time, reflecting larger societal shifts through their artistry—whether in architecture or music. In Vox Lux, Portman’s Celeste channeled national tragedy into her pop stardom, while The Brutalist follows László as he transforms his wartime trauma into groundbreaking design.

With the flick earning critical acclaim, our own Eric Eisenberg gave The Brutalist a strong 4-star review , and its many 2025 Oscar nominations , it’s clear that Corbet’s vision is resonating. And if Portman’s glowing review is any indication, this film is more than just a standout—it’s a statement.

For those eager to experience The Brutalist, it's already on the 2025 movie release schedule . Be sure to check your local theater listings or look for its streaming release in the coming months.