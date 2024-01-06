A Scene From Emma Stone’s Easy A Has Been Going Viral On TikTok, And The Actress Shared Thoughts

One of the most important things we know about Poor Things is that Emma Stone’s “hilarious” and “raunchy” performance has been blowing critics away. But, before the 35-year-old actress experienced award-season buzz for her roles, she made a name for herself in comedies like Superbad and Easy A. Now, one of her best early performances is going viral on TikTok as "Pocket Full of Sunshine" from Easy A pops off. Recently, Stone learned about this trend, and expressed her feelings of astonishment at one of Easy A’s most hilarious scenes going viral, and it's delightful.

Natasha Bedingfield’s hit song “Pocketful of Sunshine” can automatically make you think of a specific movie scene from Easy A. It’s the moment when Emma Stone’s character Olive receives a card that plays the track on a loop. While initially annoyed by the happy jingle, it turns into the soundtrack of her life, playing it on repeat until the card’s battery dies. At the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards, ET asked the actress if she ever expected that priceless scene of her singing along to that song to go viral on TikTok after over a decade. Here’s what she had to say:

No, I definitely did not. At all.

With the major buzz that’s been surrounding Emma Stone’s performance in Poor Things, people on TikTok have been reflecting on how it has been 13 years since the first time they watched Easy A. Users noted that the "Pocket Full of Sunshine" scene was a “culturally significant moment” that's still stuck in their heads.

While Sony’s re-release of the scene in September got 997.1k views, two fan videos followed with 32k views and another 59.9k views. Overall, all this shows how much folks love Easy A and this breakout performance from Emma Stone.

Emma Stone’s Easy A character Olive and her Poor Things character Bella couldn’t be more different from each other. Olive is a classy stripper-looking teen lying to her school about losing her virginity, and Bella is a young Victorian woman on a journey of self-discovery after her corpse is resurrected. But, the Golden Globe winner explained the emotional connection she felt playing these two characters that have helped define her career:

It's interesting because thinking about Bella in this movie, there's a couple of parts that really have made me go crazy with how much I love them. And that was the first one ever, Olive.

The House Bunny actress credited her success in the two roles to the films' writers, because they created relatable characters that audiences can resonate with. It’s no wonder we love them so much. We can relate to Olive in telling a lie that has the potential to grow bigger and bigger as well as the pressures surrounding sex. In the case of Bella in Yorgos Lanthimos’ sci-fi comedy, we’ve all been on the journey of self-discovery when it came to exploring the world and the people in it.

With Olive singing to a Natasha Bedingfield jingle in Easy A going viral after over a decade, some movie scenes and songs will truly stay iconic no matter how long it’s been. For all we know, Poor Things could end up going viral years from now with all of the Oscar buzz it’s already getting. As the 2024 movie schedule kicks into high gear, take a look back and see why critics and audiences love Emma Stone by watching the Golden Globe-nominated Poor Things in theaters now.