We Know When Scream 7 Will Reportedly Start Filming, And It’s Soon

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream. The last two installments were both wildly successful, although fans lamented that Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute. But she's back for Scream 7, with fans now aware of when that upcoming horror movie will reportedly begin filming. Spoiler alert: it's soon.

What we know about Scream 7 is super limited, but fans are psyched that it'll be directed by Kevin Williamson, aka the writer of the 1996 original and the first sequel. And according to Production Weekly, filming on the new sequel will begin in September, and is planned to continue through December. Alexa, play "Red Right Hand."

If true, this report is super exciting, and makes the upcoming Scream movie feel all the more real. And since there were some major hiccups in the movie's development, fans will be thrilled that production is set to begin in just a few short months. And for now, they'll be able to re-watch the last two installments with a Paramount+ subscription.

The details of Scream 7's story is a mystery at the time of writing, although there are a number of rumors swirling. One claims that the movie will feature a time jump, allowing Sidney's children to facto more heavily into the story. Fans like myself are hoping that Scream 3's Patrick Dempsey returns as Mark Kincaid, as he and Sidney are married in-universe. But that remains to be seen.

Fans are definitely curious about the cast of Scream 7, which will reportedly gather in September to film the slasher flick. With both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega no longer attached to the film, the focus should pivot away from the Carpenter sisters. But we'll have to see if the two remaining Core Four members Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin (played by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding) are factored in or not. Brown's schedule might be key to this, as she's been filming Yellowjackets Season 3.

There are a number of Scream legacy characters who could return for the seventh movie, depending on what Kevin Williamson has in store for the story. Some popular choices include Heather Matarazzo's Martha Meeks, who briefly returned for the 2022 Scream movie. She's got horror experience like in Hostel, and I'd love to see her face off against Ghostface... possibly as the opening kill of the new movie. But at this point I'm just throwing out ideas as a hardcore fan of the franchise.

Scream 7 doesn't currently have a release date, but the last two movies can be streamed on Paramount+. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.