Scream’s Neve Campbell Responds To Rumors She Made A New Deal For The Sixth Movie

The horror genre has continued to be a powerful force in the film world, as projects with smaller budgets have the potential to be massive box office successes. Case in point: the Scream franchise, which recently returned to theaters with the 2022 sequel. Scream 6 is currently filming, and Neve Campbell has responded to rumors she made a new deal for the upcoming slasher.

Paramount green lit Scream 6 shortly after the success of the last sequel, which was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. But fans were disappointed when Neve Campbell revealed she won't be returning as Sidney Prescott, citing a dispute in pay negotiations . Since then, some rumors swirled that the studio actually made a new deal with the Craft actress. Campbell was recently asked about said rumor while appearing in a panel at Mad Monster Party Arizona (via ScreenRant ), and she answered honestly by saying:

There is not, I'm afraid to say. I'm sorry. Sorry guys.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Neve Campbell is officially denying that she’s going to be involved in Scream 6, despite recent rumors to the contrary. It looks like the upcoming slasher will indeed be the first installment without its beloved final girl . So the pressure is on for the project to still deliver, despite this shocking turn of events.

Neve Campbell’s comments seemingly set the record straight on her possible return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 6. The internet was set ablaze when the House of Cards alum revealed that she wouldn’t be participating in the upcoming sequel. And after fans and Scream actors old and new came to her defense, folks were hoping that a new deal was made. Unfortunately, we probably shouldn’t hold our collective breath.

It definitely looks like Scream 6 will be unlike any of the previous installments in the iconic slasher property. Since David Arquette’s Dewey was brutally killed off in the fifth movie and Neve Campbell won’t appear as Sidney, that means that Courteney Cox is seemingly going to be the only member of the original trio of heroes to return. It’s unclear how Gale Weathers will factor into this new story, but recent set photos revealed that she was back in her signature bright suits . And luckily for hardcore Scream fans, there’s another returning actor set to appear: Scream 4’s Hayden Panettiere. An easter egg in the last movie revealed that her character Kirby Reed was still alive, and now moviegoers will finally get to catch up with the fan favorite survivor.

While information about Scream 6 is limited, the movie’s synopsis revealed that it will largely focus on the two pairs of siblings from the previous movie as they move from Woodsboro to New York City. Those four returning characters will be played by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding, all of whom survived their encounters with the Ghostface killers.