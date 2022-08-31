New Halloween Ends Image Reveals One Of Michael Myers’ Victims

Horror fans have been treated to a non-stop supply of quality movies over the past years, hitting both theaters and streaming services. And as a result of the 2018’s Halloween movie’s massive success , a number of the best horror movies have returned via new sequels. That slasher’s current trilogy is coming to an end this fall, and a new Halloween Ends image has revealed one of Michael Myers’ victims.

Filmmaker David Gordon Green has been behind the cameras for the current Halloween trilogy, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis as final girl Laurie Strode. The upcoming threequel Halloween Ends will mark Curtis’ swan song in the property , so the stakes definitely feel high. The movie’s contents are currently a mystery, but a new image from Empire shows Michael Myers attacking one of the many people he’ll presumably kill in the slasher. Check it out for yourself below,

Ouch. The violence in the current Halloween trilogy has been pretty brutal, and Michael Myers is clearly not going to take it easier on his victims in Ends. This woman is covered in wounds from the Boogeyman and is still in the midst of an attack. Hopefully more footage is released as we get closer to its release both in theaters and streaming on Peacock . Will The Shape finally be stopped for good? Only time will tell.

The above image comes to us from Empire , who also interviewed director David Gordon Green about the mysterious contents of Halloween Ends. During that chat, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed that the slasher’s ending is constantly being changed and tweaked ahead of its release this fall. As he put it,

It changes every day. In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, ‘What if we do this one thing.’

These comments show how methodically David Gordon Green and screenwriter Danny McBride have approached their work on the Halloween franchise. They both share a true love for John Carpenter’s 1978 original , and have aimed to honor it throughout the current trilogy. As such, Green wants to stick the landing when it comes to Halloween Ends’ finale.

As previously mentioned, not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends. The upcoming slasher is expected to feature a time jump , which will allow the timeline in-universe to catch up with the real world. The movie’s first trailer recently arrived online, which was intercut with footage from the original movie. You can check it out below, but don’t expect to glean much about the slasher’s actual plot from the teaser.

This first footage definitely helped to buoy anticipation for Halloween Ends, which will be in theaters and in homes before we know it. Fans are eager for a proper full-length trailer, which will offer more about how Laurie, Allyson, and the few other survivors have moved on after Michael’s massacre through Haddonfield. Hopefully the trailer will also feature Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards, who has been noticeably absent from the marketing so far .