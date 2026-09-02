Star Trek's Next Movie Is Inspired By Two Denzel Washington Films, And I'm Totally On Board

Paramount wants to bring Star Trek back to theaters, and Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are working to make that happen. The Spider-Man writers are working hard on the new movie's script and will eventually direct it as well. They recently talked about their inspiration and name-dropped two Denzel Washington movies the script is inspired by. Needless to say, I'm ecstatic for this!

The duo spoke to Inverse about their Trek movie and how they'd like their movie to be compared to Training Day and Crimson Tide. It gives fans the best information yet about what this movie might be about, and how this adventure may involve The Federation and Starfleet.

What Crimson Tide And Training Day Have In Common, Besides Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington isn't the only connective tissue between Training Day and Crimson Tide, as both movies rely on the tense relationship between two individuals in which the stakes are high. Crimson Tide deals with a Captain and Executive Officer locked in conflict about launching a nuclear strike after receiving an incomplete message. In Training Day, a young cop spends 24 hours under the wing of a corrupt narcotics detective.

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Both movies are centered on authoritarian jobs, in which there's a chain of command and high-pressure situations. It leads me to believe this upcoming Star Trek movie, for which a title has yet to be announced, will revolve around a character who has a superior officer with a stance they don't agree with. Both are great movies, and the stories behind them are equally as fascinating.

One controversial thing Star Trek fans will point out is that both movies feature law enforcement of some kind. While Starfleet does protect Federation planets, its primary purpose is exploration and defense. Look up any series with a Paramount+ subscription, and that much is clear, so I do wonder if Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are headed in a new direction with this story set far beyond the traditional Trek timelines.

Will Star Trek's New Movie Offer A Cynical Take On Starfleet?

Training Day is a movie that deals heavily in corruption, which makes me wonder, is this new Star Trek movie set to do the same? John Francis Daley offered a bit more on the subject in the interview and said the following:

I would say it’s really kind of a look at the institution of Starfleet and any institution as a whole that has existed for a long time and what that does. I think the portrayal of Starfleet and the people that work within it have always been generally idealized versions of what the future could be. And while this [script] isn’t a cynical or nihilistic take on it, I think it does acknowledge that there are some bad apples in every institution that can have a strong voice and can really make an impact on that institution and everything it stands for.

This isn't anything entirely new to Star Trek, of course. Fans have seen traitors in Starfleet before, and the TOS episode "Balance of Terror" feels very similar to the plot of Crimson Tide. Both men, who claim fandom of the sci-fi franchise, likely know this, so no need to raise the pitchforks just yet.

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There are a lot of eyes on this Trek movie, what with no active shows in production following a period in which there were two to three running at the same time. It feels as though Paramount Skydance is looking to reset things, at least on the movie side, and rather than embrace the Kelvin films, start fresh in a new direction under the guidance of some celebrated creatives.

We'll see if the effort pays off, and we're watching a new Star Trek movie in theaters here in the coming years. As someone who's seen a lot of these projects come and go over the years, I'm not holding my breath that it'll come out, but I'd love to see it happen, especially if Denzel Washington's films serve as a guiding light!