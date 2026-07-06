The Mortal Kombat II Director Has Three Favorite Fights, (And I'm Shocked At What's Not Included)
Interesting choices.
While movies based off popular video game franchises used to have a bad reputation, many of the best video game movies have arrived over the last few years. Chief among them is Simon Mcquoid's Mortal Kombat (streaming with a HBO Max subscription) and its sequel. I had the chance to speak with the director ahead of the latter movie's release on 4K UHD, and he revealed his three favorite fight sequences. But I'm also surprised on the ones he left out.
Mortal Kombat II hit theaters back in May, and brought more beloved characters to the burgeoning franchise. It's available on digital now, but MK II's 4K UHD release is coming later this month. When asked about his favorite fights of the movie, McQuoid named a few starting with:
He's not wrong. While Sonya Blade's romantic relationship with Johnny Cage wasn't part of Mortal Kombat's sequel, her early fight with Sindel showed just how much she'd been training since the first movie. The battle was bloody and hardcore, and resulted with Kitana's mother dying. And just like that, the stakes for the movie were raised.
Another fight that Simon McQuoid shouted out was Liu Kang's battle with a Revenant Kung Lao. That battle resulted in a gnarly fatality, but was also emotional thanks to the characters' familial relationship. As the director put it:
He's not wrong. Each of the battles in Mortal Kombat II serves a purpose, and isn't there just for the fun of it. Either characters or the overall story progress as a result of each one, and Kung Lao and Liu Kang's was arguably the most emotional of the entire sequel.
So what is the third fight that Simon McQuoid called out as his favorite? It was actually Johnny Cage vs Baraka, which ended up being the most comedic of the action scenes. The director explained his penchant for that sequence, saying:
Baraka's fight with Johnny Cage wasn't only the funniest fight of MK II, but it also felt especially practical. That's exactly what McQuoid was shooting for, and why he loves the scene so much. That and the two fighters' surprisingly funny chemistry.