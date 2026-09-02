Insider Claims Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles Have A Major Request For Their Nuptials: ‘That’s A Big Part Of The Wedding’

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was all the rage earlier this year, these days, I’m thinking about Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s nuptials . The singer and actress are reportedly in the process of planning their wedding , and now an insider has revealed one major request the couple apparently has for their big day.

Even though both Styles and Kravitz are staying busy professionally, it would seem that personally they’re in the middle of planning their wedding. What exactly do they want at this event? Well, an insider told People that they allegedly want an “intimate” ceremony and then “big parties.” They also want live music, as the source claimed:

Zoë and Harry want to have live music — that’s a big part of the wedding for them. Other than that, they really care most about having their loved ones around and partying with those close to them.

Well, I certainly think they can easily make this happen. Harry Styles is one of the biggest singers on the planet right now, and Zoë Kravitz’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, is a rock star. Between the two of them, I think it’d be pretty easy to secure some great live music for the wedding. I also think they could get famous musical friends to get up on stage and perform too. So, all around, having “live music” at a big party feels like a very attainable goal.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Overall, though, when it comes to this upcoming wedding, the couple are apparently feeling very chill about it, as the insider claimed:

They’re not very fussy when it comes to wedding details. They care more about curating a fun and beautiful experience for those they hold dear.

All this comes a little over a year after rumors started spreading that the “American Girls” singer and The Batman actress were dating. Their engagement was then confirmed this April, and there have been photos of Zoë and her huge engagement ring . Overall, things are going well for them, and as they get ready to tie the knot, the insider claimed they are “such a strong unit,” and they noted that their “personalities and lifestyles match so well.”

With all that said, I hope we get to see photos of this ceremony and maybe a video of the live music. However, it’s unclear if that will happen (and obviously, if they want to keep it private, they should).

It’s also unclear when exactly this wedding will happen, because both entertainers are working. At the moment, Styles is very busy and in the middle of a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden, which comes on the heels of the release of his album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally . Meanwhile, Kravitz’s project on the 2026 movie schedule , How to Rob a Bank, is set to hit theaters on September 4. So, all around, this couple is working hard, and apparently working hard to plan their wedding too.