I'm Surprised By How Marshals' Season 2 Trailer Addresses The Season 1 Finale Cliffhangers

Back in May, the first present-day Yellowstone spinoff wrapped its first season up with some hectic situations for all of the main characters, making it seem like several of Marshals’ leads would be either dead or in recovery mode when Season 2 started, with Kayce’s son Tate being kidnapped by the late-to-arrive big bad Tom Weaver, as portrayed by Chris Mulkey. Now, the Season 2 trailer has been unveiled by CBS, and it looks like there’s literally nothing to worry about from the gun battle in "Wolves at the Door.”

Which isn’t to say that Kayce & Co. are in the free and clear without albatrosses galore hanging on their necks, since there will still be strifes large and small for the Marshal Service’s elite to deal with. But let’s look at how the trailer clears up the two biggest finale conclusions after watching it in full!

Marshals Season 2: Official Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

Kayce's Team Seemingly Suffered Zero Losses

Tom Weaver looked like he was pulling off a Yellowstone-esque maneuver from that show's third-season capper by targeting seemingly every Marshals protagonist. Not that anyone expected Kayce, Cal or Belle to bite the dust, especially since Cal may have medical issues that could take him out later on. Still, it might have been an interesting twist for Gil Birmingham's Thomas Rainwater to be murdered in the midst of all the land-based turmoil.

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But no, Rainwater is present and accounted for in the Season 2 trailer, as are Kayce, Cal, Belle, Miles, and even Andrea, who was seemingly bouncing from Montana back to Washington D.C. after packing up her locker and everything.

We don't see much more from Morgan Lindholm, who portrays Cal’s estranged daughter Maddie, and who was granted a between-season promotion that will expand her recurring capacity. One would expect that build up in appearances to have something to do with Cal's health issues, but we'll have to wait and see.

(Image credit: CBS)

Tate Is Already Safely Returned From His Kidnapping, And With Worse Hair

Marshals' first season ended with a déjà vu callback to Yellowstone's second season finale, when Kayce & Co. rescued Tate from being held hostage by the Beck brothers, and he was all traumatized and locked in? None of that is happening here, as Tate seems to be too well-versed in being kidnapped that he appears to be just fine now. Which is wild.

But at least Kayce also recognizes how bizarre it is that Tate isn't more negatively affected by it all, and perhaps also by his son's declaration that "It's the Dutton way" to stay strong in the face of chaos and tragedy. As Luke Grimes' character puts it, "No Dutton man should become their father," which is maybe a shot fired at the late John Dutton. But it's also pure logic, since this family's patriarchs have a way of bringing lethal trouble to the front doorstep. Maybe it's time for Tate to go hang out with Carter down in Texas.

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Marshals was the #5 show across all of TV from 2025-2026 in terms of total viewership, so you know a lot of people will be tuning into Season 2 as well. It'll hit the 2026 TV schedule on CBS on Sunday, October 4, with episodes also available to stream via Paramount+ subscription.