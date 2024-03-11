Nintendo Insider Alleges Super Mario Bros. 2 Movie Won't Star Mario, And Might Be Tied To An Upcoming Game

We're just a day removed from Nintendo confirming the release date of the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, and theories from fans are already being churned out left and right. CinemaBlend's Nick Venable had a quick theory on what the follow-up may be about and, on the heels of his analysis, a noted Nintendo insider shared some rumors regarding what they've allegedly heard about the film. The headline here is that Mario isn't the star of this movie, and there may even be a connection between the sequel and a rumored video game.

This news comes from noted Nintendo insider Zippo, who has dropped some accurate inside info concerning Nintendo in the past but has also been wrong before. As such, it's best to take this rumor with a grain of salt at this point in time. That said, the rumor does sound pretty cool, and it's honestly something that I'd be on board with should this be the plan for the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros Sequel Will Allegedly Be About Donkey Kong Or Luigi

Seemingly picking up from the creative wording used by Nintendo, the source alleged that they knew with certainty that this would be a spinoff from the Mario universe and that the title character would not be the star. Instead, the movie will supposedly either be centered on Donkey Kong and probably focus more on expanding his section of the world, or it will be centered around Luigi. With that said, the insider is apparently banking on Mario's little brother being the star more than DK, and it comes down to a rumored release that would drop on the next iteration of the Nintendo Switch.

What Is The Alleged Game That The Mario Sequel's Release With Allegedly Coincides With?

The insider goes on to claim that the April 2026 release date for the upcoming movie coincides with another game rumored to be heading to the Nintendo Switch 2 -- Luigi's Mansion 4. If this entity is to be believed, the title is secretly in development with Next Level Games and will be released around the same time as the flick. Keep in mind, though, that neither the game nor the console has been officially announced at this time. Though there's been wide reporting from gaming journalists about the Nintendo Switch 2 potentially arriving in 2025. With that said, the insider believes the release dates coming around the same time would be a way of keeping synergy for Nintendo and boosting game sales.

Nintendo Is Now Making A Legend Of Zelda Movie, But It Will Be Very Different From The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Image credit: Nintendo of America) I'm waiting on Nintendo's Zelda movie.

I can buy that Nintendo would want to bolster game sales with a movie release, especially since it used some of its profits from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to make Super Mario Bros. Wonder look even better. I also believe that Luigi's Mansion is a great franchise worthy of a spin-off movie -- and an easy spooky movie to make for children who might be squeamish.

The part that loses me, however, is that when talking about corporate synergy, the same argument could be made for a DK movie. Universal Studios Japan will launch a Donkey Kong expansion to its Super Nintendo World in 2024, and it's known that the same expansion will be part of Universal's Epic Universe (which we know a lot about) when it launches in Orlando in 2025. As revealed to CinemaBlend, Seth Rogen is itching to voice Donkey Kong again as well, which could greaten the odds of such a film happening.

Still, the idea is interesting, and I I dare say there may not be one Nintendo fan who wouldn't salivate over the idea of a Luigi's Mansion movie and a new game released around the same time. We'll have to wait and see if this rumor actually pans out, so it's a good thing I can still re-watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie with my Netflix subscription.

CinemaBlend is keeping an eye out for updates on the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will likely be coming up with many other ideas about what it might be, given the sheer amount of Nintendo fans on staff. In the meantime, be sure to read up on upcoming video game movies and TV shows.