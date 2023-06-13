Exclusive: Seth Rogen Would Love To Play Donkey Kong Again After Super Mario Bros' Success, But He Has One Suggestion For A Sequel

It was a safe bet that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was going to do well at the box office, even if the critical response was split . But the much anticipated video game movie from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment was even bigger than anyone could have ever imagined, bringing in more than $1 billion during its theatrical run. Though a sequel has yet to be confirmed, it’s only a matter of time before another animated movie set in the Mushroom Kingdom finds its way to the big screen. And one of its stars is down for more adventures.

Included in the home release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an assortment of bonus features offering a detailed look at one of the biggest 2023 film releases and how it became such a big phenomenon. One of those, titled “Born to Play DK,” sees the film’s creative team, and Seth Rogen , talking about the character, with the 40-Year-Old Virgin cast member saying he “would be thrilled” for more:

It's a fun character, it's a fun world. I would be thrilled to see Donkey Kong go on more adventures... Maybe give him some pants this time.

Rogen, who has said in the past that he would like to throw barrels at “any dude in a mustache and overalls” if given the chance to hang out with Donkey Kong, brings up a point about DK’s lack of pants (especially considering he’s already wearing a tie). If a sequel ends up happening, Rogen may have the power to make that chance, considering he had a lot of freedom the first time around:

I was given the freedom to make the character my own. … They generally told me that Donkey Kong was angry and yelling a lot, and so most the direction they gave me was to be angrier and to yell more.

Also in the “Born to Play DK” clip, The Super Mario Bros. Movie screenwriter Matt Fogel opened up about what made Rogen such a good fit for the character in the first place when he pointed out the dynamic he brought to the role:

Seth captures Donkey Kong's arrogance, but also a little bit of his vulnerability. I think that's what makes the character so lovable.

His ability to be both arrogant and vulnerable is something that has made the actor so successful over the years, as some of Rogen’s best movies have featured him being complete jerks or incredibly sympathetic characters, or sometimes both simultaneously.

The “Born to Play DK” is just one of the numerous bonus features included with the home release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. All of these options, plus a much-needed rewatch of the movie, should be more than enough to hold us over while we wait to see if the sequel ends up happening .