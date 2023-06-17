No Big Deal, Just Chris Hemsworth And Arnold Schwarzenegger Hyping Each Other Up After Training At The Gym Together

What happens when two massive action stars (literally, and figuratively), find themselves in the same place at once? They go to the gym together, of course! On Saturday, Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger both found themselves in Brazil at the same time for Netflix’s Tudum fan event, and they were hyping each other up after pumping iron in South America together.

Both actors took to social media to immortalize their Brazil gym hang with a picture that looks straight out of Predator. First, check out Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post:

Is Hemsworth flexing for his pic with all-time great bodybuilder and movie star Schwarzenegger, or do his arms always look like that? Anyways, the Thor star quipped that “ya never know who you’ll bump into at the gym,” and shared that this was a really pinch-me moment for him.

Then, Schwarzenegger wrote this in the comment section:

Look at how pumped you are. The delts. The triceps. 💪

The blockbusting actors can likely bond over the fact that they each currently have big releases on Netflix. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s series FUBAR recently hit a milestone on the streaming service, and it has been on Netflix’s top 10 for three weeks now. Plus Arnold: Limited Series, which tells the life of Schwarzenegger over three episodes, has also been trending since it dropped. As for Hemsworth, his latest movie Extraction 2 just became available to stream with a Netflix subscription on Friday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also took to Instagram to share a picture with Chris Hemsworth, saying “first we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil” on Saturday. Take a look:

Oh, how we’d like to be a fly on the wall while these two trained together. I imagine they have a lot of subjects they can discuss, including comparing notes on how much they can each bench. And, I have to say my money would be on Schwarzenegger if there was a wager on that front. I'd imagine they can also bond over their extensive experience starring in successful action franchises too.

I’m honestly surprised these two have yet to collaborate on some sort of project yet, besides putting their heads together to promote their Netflix projects as of late. While they both starred in a recent Netflix video of Hemsworth doing a hilariously bad impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger in front of him, I'd really love to see them in a big action movie together. Hopefully, this trip to the gym made their bond stronger, and fingers crossed that means they'll work together sooner rather than later.