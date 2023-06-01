Arnold Schwarzenegger Has A Message For The Fans After FUBAR Already Hit A Netflix Milestone

In his career as a blockbuster movie star as well as a politician/activist, Arnold Schwarzenegger has shown he’s good at delivering a message. His Netflix original series FUBAR is the latest occasion that’s given the Austrian actor a chance to deliver more kind words to his cast, crew, and fans. With Schwarzenegger’s TV contribution to what's new on Netflix hitting an important streaming milestone, his praise is absolutely appropriate.

FUBAR became the #1 series on Netflix, as seen in Arnold’s proud Instagram post. As you can read in the message below, the Terminator star is pretty thankful when touting his new episodic action/adventure’s fresh following:

Schwarzenegger’s crazy long days on set were clearly worth the hustle, as this True Lies-style comedy has had people latching onto its tale of father/daughter spy action. What's even more amazing is the fact that the series, co-starring Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro, hit the top of the charts in a pretty short window of time.

As the eight-episode thrill ride has only been on the streamer for less than a week, scoring that #1 spot could mean fantastic things for FUBAR. Namely, it looks like this title just might be in a good place when it comes to Netflix’s 28-day viewership rule , as it can be assumed that a good number of subscribers have binged this title to completion so far.

This isn’t even the only Arnold Schwarzenegger title that’s available on the platform either. Just taking a look at the photo included in Arnie’s post shows other films like Kindergarten Cop and Conan the Barbarian, as part of “The Arnold Collection.” Plus, there’s the docuseries Arnold that’s hitting the Netflix library on June 7th, which could ride this wave of Arnie-mania to its own successful result.

If this news is any indication, the FUBAR cast should look to gear up for Season 2’s seemingly eventual announcement. When the Netflix subscription base speaks as loudly as they have with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s latest, that sort of news doesn’t feel too far behind. Just ask the fans that helped make The Night Agent’s Season 2 pickup a reality after its debut on the 2023 TV schedule !

Though the legendary veteran of action movies has an ad proclaiming himself as Netflix's "Chief Action Officer," Schwarzenegger is showing his true thankful nature in this social media message. Perhaps his happiness about FUBAR finding its audience will only enrich his relationship with the streaming platform/studio partner.

For now, you can catch up on FUBAR’s explosive comedy, as all eight episodes are currently streaming on Netflix. Should you be looking for more fresh Schwarzenegger action, the much more subdued docuseries Arnold will be released on June 7th. Just don’t go in expecting that documentary to be any less colorful, as that’s just the kind of person the iconic actor happens to be!