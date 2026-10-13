Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger Reminded Me Of My Own Journey From Hating To Loving The Band
I’m not looking back with anger at all.
Here’s my confession: I hated Oasis in the ‘90s. Having just watched Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger with my Hulu subscription reminded me why I stopped hating and learned to love Oasis (it's also available with a Disney+ subscription). I like them so much these days that I’m planning to fly to Las Vegas next summer to see them. How did I go from trashing the band to loving them? Well, here’s what happened.
I Admit It, I Was A Snob
While Liam and Noel Gallagher were busy being the biggest band in the world, I was in college being as snobby about music as I could be. “Champagne Supernova” is and was the butt of a lot of memes and jokes for good reason. It was everywhere, and it was f’ing annoying. I went through all the music snob levels of Oasis-hate. They were ripping off The Beatles. Liam’s whiny voice is obnoxious. They think they’re way more important than they really are. All of that. Besides, I was in that phase of life that every Gen Xer went through: if it was popular, it probably sucked.
Then, as the ‘90s came to an end and the new millennium began, something changed for me. First, I saw them in concert (against my will) and thought they were great. Then, slowly over the course of a few years, I started to actually like some of their songs. Finally, I had to admit to myself that I really liked them. A lot. Sure, I still hate “Champagne Supernova,” but everything else? Well, I love it. I’ve even learned to stop hating Liam (I’ve always been more of a Noel fan).
The Documentary Really Reminded Me Of How It All Happened
After loudly dismissing Oasis to everyone I spoke to about it, they went on tour with a band I’ve always loved, The Black Crowes, in 2001. The tour was appropriately called “The Tour of Brotherly Love” and also featured another combustible band of brothers, Spacehog. I saw three nights of the tour, all at Radio City Music Hall, and I was determined to only go to see The Crowes. I arrived casually late for the show on the first night, knowing that The Crowes were playing last. I missed Oasis completely.
My timing was off on night two, and we got there on time to see Oasis. I was actually kind of blown away by how good they sounded live. There is a lot of live footage in the documentary, mostly from their recent reunion, but some older footage as well. I was reminded of what made me change my opinion of them. They bring a certain ferocity to their live shows, and it’s exactly what I love in a rock band. They feel it as much as the crowd does, and both band and fans feed off their collective energy. It can be magical. I made it on time for night three, and I’ve been a fan ever since.
I get it, though. They aren’t for everyone. They can be as polarizing as another band I’m not supposed to like as a music snob, but do: Coldplay. It’s the price a band like that has to pay to be the biggest rock band in the world. I’m glad my opinion on Oasis has changed. I wouldn’t want it to be any other way. I’m counting down the days until next August, and I plan on watching this great music doc, which hit the 2026 movie schedule earlier this year and came to streaming this week, again very soon.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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