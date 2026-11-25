To say that Paper Tiger had me stressed would be an understatement. James Gray's crime drama, which just arrived on the 2026 movie schedule, had me on the edge of my seat throughout, and then reeling from those final scenes. I want to get into what happened at the end of the movie, and what the writer/director told us about it. I can't do that without 🛑 MAJOR spoilers from the Adam Driver movie - if you haven't seen Paper Tiger and have somehow wandered into this article, now's your chance to leave! Be sure to catch it in theaters or wait until it's available on streaming.

What Happens At The End Of Paper Tiger

It was looking like there really wouldn't be any way out of the danger Irwin (Miles Teller), his brother Gary (Adam Driver) and his family were in. Gary, as it turned out, wasn't the kind of cop who would cross major ethical lines by working with the Russian mob - at least not for any kind of job that isn't above board. When money wasn't going to be enough to satisfy Simeon Bogoyavich (Victor Ptak), and Gary wasn't willing to work with him, the only way to make things right was for Gary to accept the terms of Simeon's deal: his life in exchange for his brother's (and his family's) safety. That was Simeon's price, and Gary agreed to pay it.

(Image credit: Neon)

Gary's Final Scenes

After seeing his brother one last time at Scott's birthday party, Gary lies and says he's leaving the country, assuring Irwin things are going to be ok and gifting him his car. We see him get emotional when he's by himself in his rental car, which I interpret as him accepting his fate, as terrible as it is.

Later, he drives toward the airport and waits until he sees the Russian guys tailing him. He mutters something about wanting to take them out with him, and then pulls off to the side of the road, where he hides in a nearby field. The guys creep around among the stalks and Gary shoots a couple of them, the gunshot sounds muffled by the planes overhead. He's inevitably shot by one of them and dies.

(Image credit: Neon)

Will The Irwin Family Be Ok?

At Irwin's house, his wife Hester (Scarlett Johansson) has snuck off to have surgery on her brain tumor. She's last seen blowing a kiss to her husband and kids, who are still asleep. Later that morning, Scott is helping Ben study, and Irwin listens to a message about job opportunities now that his and his brother's consulting business is registered. The tone is uplifting in the Pearl house, despite what we know. Does this mean that everything is going to be ok, and the Russian mob boss will keep his end of the deal now that Gary is dead?

As writer/director James Gray told us, he has hope that things will be ok for the family.

I think they're going to be all right. Somehow I have hope. You get he gets a message that this the better business or the business bureau or whatever it is, is going to has all this great jobs lined up for him and his children are studying for school very dutifully.

In the final scene within the Pearl house, they don't yet know about Hester's situation, though it seems unlikely that she'll keep that a secret for long. This family may be out of the woods with this Russian mob situation, but that doesn't mean everything will be perfect in the coming weeks and months. As Gray put it:

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I mean, he's got something terrible coming with his wife that he doesn't know about, right? But that's life. You know, bad things and good things happen in equal measure. We almost have to kind of accept that that's what our fates are as human beings. But I think he'll be all right.

The more I think about Paper Tiger's ending, the more this makes sense to me and adds to my overall satisfaction to this suspenseful and emotional film. Hester's tumor is nobody's doing, just the tragic nature of life, unfair though it may be. So much of what transpired in the film had to do with choices and actions, but in the case of Hester, it's just the cards she was dealt, and she and her family will have to face that.

I did personally feel a note of hope in that final scene. Because Irwin and his sons weren't aware of what happened to Gary, or what was going in with Hester, they were just going about their morning routines. It felt like we were seeing a glimpse of what everyday life would look like for these three Pearl men, and it was simple and safe. It's the calm before another storm, but there's a note of optimism that they'll get through it and have each other for support.