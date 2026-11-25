Gwyneth Paltrow returned to the big screen for her role in the Academy Award-nominated film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet. Ultimately, Paltrow ended up receiving considerable praise for her performance as Kay Stone. And the A24 sports dramedy about a ping-pong prodigy earned major praise and multiple awards-season nods. However, before all of that, Paltrow wondered if Hollywood would want her back.

Beyond the role itself, what ultimately got Paltrow to sign on for Marty Supreme was the fact that both the son she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and her husband Brad Falchuk’s son left for college, freeing her up for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. She recently recalled that time in her life while appearing on Today:

I think what happened was when our boys went to college two years ago, at the same time, it was like, right as they were going, I was offered Marty Supreme. And I thought, ‘Wow, what a great…’ It really opened up this idea that I could maybe do it, and since the kids were no longer at home, I was really free to go [film it].

After first appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Iron Man in 2008, Paltrow was a regular presence throughout the films. However, she eventually took a step back and devoted much of her time to running her wellness company, Goop, raising her kids and enjoying a quieter life away from film sets.

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But just because Paltrow wanted to return to the big screen, it didn’t mean that anyone else would necessarily embrace her decision. During the recent interview, the Pepper Potts actress was asked if she had thought about whether anyone would even want to see her taking on roles in Hollywood again, and her answer was very candid. She said:

Yes, I did. I really did. I thought, ‘I don’t know if there will be a place for me anymore.’ But I’m really glad that there seems to be.

Marty Supreme turned out to be a really smart choice for the former Glee star to jump back into the acting game with. Paltrow also revealed that the process of acting and making a movie is pretty much the same since the last time she did it. The thing that has changed is the approach to marketing and press junkets.

It’s no longer just about finding out whether Hollywood wants you back when you take a break, or even about how your performance is received. You also have to find a way to generate buzz to capture the attention of audiences, with social media playing into it all. The Seven star explained:

I think the doing of it is pretty much the same. I think all the marketing around it — that’s all changed a lot. There’s all the social media component to marketing something. Press junkets are not what they used to be. That format has totally changed, but I think it’s largely the same.

When it came to generating buzz for the Timothée Chalamet starrer, the PR blitz included a massive orange blimp touring across the U.S., fans camping out for the viral Marty jackets, and even the Las Vegas Sphere being turned into a giant ping pong.

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I can’t imagine Paltrow having to do anything like that when she was campaigning during the awards season for Shakespeare in Love, before ultimately taking home Best Actress for her performance. If that film were coming out today, someone in marketing would likely have to think about what the promotional popcorn bucket should be.

With Marty Supreme behind her, the Sliding Doors star is back in Hollywood and has a few projects in various stages of development. While waiting to see what Gwyneth Paltrow has in store for the 2027 movie schedule, Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th, finally providing answers to any and all rumors about whether it will include Pepper Potts.