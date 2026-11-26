Getting to be a part of a Hallmark movie that intertwines romance and the magic of Walt Disney World is incredibly cool all on its own. However, when you’re Patrick Renna and you get to play Skipper in the 2026 TV schedule's Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, you also delight in the joke-telling that comes with getting to take over Walt Disney World’s Jingle Cruise.

It’s heartwarming to watch The Sandlot star put on the Jungle Cruise uniform and don a Cast Member name badge as he gets the once-in-a-lifetime experience of being the boss of his own ride vehicle. He's joined a very exclusive club that few actors will ever be a part of, and I loved seeing him do what Frozen star Josh Gad did as part of a YouTube series where he takes on Cast Member jobs. Honestly, it made my heart grow watching Renna steer the cast through the attraction. Check out the clip for yourself:

Now, this was done for the film Holiday Ever After. Its star, Lacey Chabert, has always been a Disney girl, so I get why she’d want to be a part of a project like this. Not only did she get to actually film a movie inside the Magic Kingdom, but she also got to stay at the resort for the entire length of the shoot. And she shared the Disney magic of it all with her co-stars.

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The Jungle Cruise is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions, so getting to be on the boat as more than just a theme park fan must be better than words can describe. And for Patrick Renna, it was a dream come true that he couldn’t help but sound in awe of. In the clip, he shared:

This is every man’s dream. This is incredible. Just walking here at 6 a.m. with no one here was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had.

While I’ve never gotten to take over an attraction in the theme parks, I have been lucky enough during media events to walk around Disneyland and Disney World in the early morning hours before guests arrive. I even got to take a spin on the Jungle Cruise before opening, after changes had been made to the attraction. I agree with the Dugout Dads star that not only was it absolutely the coolest experience, but also one that I’ll never forget.

If you know anything about the Jungle Cruise, chances are that you’re also familiar with the “back side of water,” as you get to see the reverse side of the waterfall. Whether it’s the classic version or the Jingle Cruise holiday edition, Jungle Cruise puns are the most important part of the experience, so it was delightful to see Patrick Renna get in on that as well.

All of this just makes me even more excited to watch this Hallmark Christmas movie release that seems to really embrace the holidays at Walt Disney World. If you're in the same boat (see what I did there), you can catch Holiday Ever After on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET, or you can stream it on Hallmark+, Hulu or with a Disney+ subscription the next day.