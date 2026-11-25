Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True was filmed at Disney World and mostly at night. Yes, this new Hallmark movie was filmed at Disney World and at night. So, while the experience was magical, the cast and crew of this project on the 2026 Christmas movie schedule kind of had to turn into vampires to survive. With that in mind, I had to ask the movie’s star, Lacey Chabert, and her colleagues what exactly it was like to film in the most magical place on Earth during the hours of the day when most people are fast asleep.

Filming In Disney World At Night Made The Holiday Ever After Cast Feel Like Vampires

While working in the parks after hours must have been an exciting prospect for the cast of Holiday Ever After, in practice it took a bit to get used to it. They were working through the night instead of the day, and according to Philip actor Travis Van Winkle, it took a second to adjust to that:

It takes a second for your whole body to adjust to that, but once you do, you become a vampire. And it's kind of nice being awake at four in the morning, and you're just wide awake, and you know, excited to film a scene. And then to watch the sunrise every morning at Disney World when no one's in the park. I mean, it was very surreal that happened every night, every morning.

Sam actor Bryce Durfee and producer David Wulf also brought up how they kind of felt like vampires making this movie. Durfee specifically said that staying awake sometimes was legitimately hard, and that is what led to this back-and-forth:

Bryce Durfee : You know, challenges [were] staying awake for some of the scenes, legitimately.

: You know, challenges [were] staying awake for some of the scenes, legitimately. David Wulf : They were on an interesting sleep schedule.

: They were on an interesting sleep schedule. Bryce Durfee: We were like vampires for most of it.

Executive producer Jennifer Aspen made it very clear that what these actors pulled off with these night shoots was “pretty exceptional.” That’s because, not only were they working on vampire hours, they also had to make sure everything got done before the sun came up and the crowds came in.

To that point, Wulf said that behind the scenes they were “communicating with every element of the parks” to make sure they got the most “amazing moment for Hallmark” without “interfering with the guest experience.” Meanwhile, while they were capturing all of that, the cast also got to experience the magic of Disney World.

Filming In Disney World At Night Was ‘Magical’

Thankfully, the cast aren’t really vampires, and they could see the sunrise each morning on set (which, again, was Disney World). Lacey Chabert, who plays Lindsey in the movie, told me that was her favorite part of these night shoots too. After saying the parks were “magical” during that time, she also said:

My favorite moment was when we would finish our night shoot, then we would shoot some daytime things early in the morning, seeing the park open. The music starts. They make an announcement. Rope drop happens. People run in, and it's just this infectious excitement and joy. And I hope that all of that comes through the movie. I know that it does.

The Mean Girls actress also explained that those magical feelings were there as they were getting ready for their night shoots, too. That’s because, as they were getting ready, the parks were preparing to close, and Magic Kingdom’s fireworks would be happening:

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Yeah, and our base camp was in the parking lot of Magic Kingdom, and usually our call time was about 9 o'clock, so we could watch the fireworks from the makeup trailer. I mean, once in a lifetime.

Actors get to have surreal filming experiences all the time. However, getting ready while the fireworks go off is seriously iconic.

Taegen Burns (she plays Kiera) also used the word “magical” to describe this whole experience too. She explained that despite the “wonky hours,” getting to be in the parks without other people was “incredible.”

So, now that I’ve quoted so many positive adjectives the cast used, it’s clear that feeling like vampires while filming this entry on the 2026 TV schedule didn’t bother them much. And if it did, the magical nature of being at Disney World made up for it.