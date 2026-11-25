Why Is Netflix’s Guarding Stars A Christmas Movie When Its Book Is Not? I Asked Jared Padalecki
I had to ask the star of The Bodyguard's adaptation.
Katherine Center’s novel, The Bodyguard, is not about Christmas. Not even a little bit. So, when I learned its book-to-screen adaptation, Guarding Stars, was part of Netflix’s 2026 Christmas movie lineup, I was confused. So, I had to ask Jared Padalecki why they decided to involve the holiday in this film.
Notably, the novel, The Bodyguard, takes place in the fall, and Jack and Hannah’s whole experience in Texas centers around Thanksgiving. However, for the movie, the story got moved to Montana and pushed back a month, meaning Christmas was the star of the show. So, as a fan of the book, I asked Jared Padalecki, who plays Jack Stapleton and executive produced the project on the 2026 movie schedule with his wife, Genevieve Padalecki, why they did that. Here’s what he said:
Listen, while there are some great Thanksgiving movies, Christmas movies are talked about way more, and there’s a ton of buzz around them. Folks love the most wonderful time of the year, and Netflix figured more people would tune into Guarding Stars if it was centered around Christmas instead of another holiday.
So, with that in mind, the Padaleckis took that idea to The Bodyguard’s author, Katherine Center. She was all for the change, and simply requested that the spirit of the characters stayed the same. With that in mind, it didn’t really matter to Center where and when Guarding Stars took place, as the Supernatural star explained:
I think they accomplished this goal too. While Guarding Stars is quite different from its source material (the change at the end surprised me), Jack and Hannah, at their cores, are the same. The spirit of the book is 100% in the movie, and it feels very true to the source material in that way.
During our interview, Padalecki went on to praise Center’s open-mindedness toward the changes they made for this movie, saying some creatives can be “really precious” about those things. Overall, she got the vision of the film, and she was thrilled to see this world she created expanding:
So, that’s why Guarding Stars is a Christmas movie even though The Bodyguard has nothing to do with it. Moving it back to take place in December puts it in a category of films that people flock to at this time of year as they prepare for the holidays. No other holiday can do that at such a high level. So, this change does make a lot of sense.
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Plus, who doesn’t want a bit of festive fun in their rom-com?
Now, with the Christmas season upon us, you can stream Guarding Stars with a Netflix subscription. And if you want to see Jack and Hannah over Thanksgiving, you can read The Bodyguard.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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