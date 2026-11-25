Katherine Center’s novel, The Bodyguard, is not about Christmas. Not even a little bit. So, when I learned its book-to-screen adaptation , Guarding Stars, was part of Netflix’s 2026 Christmas movie lineup , I was confused. So, I had to ask Jared Padalecki why they decided to involve the holiday in this film.

Notably, the novel, The Bodyguard, takes place in the fall, and Jack and Hannah’s whole experience in Texas centers around Thanksgiving. However, for the movie, the story got moved to Montana and pushed back a month, meaning Christmas was the star of the show. So, as a fan of the book, I asked Jared Padalecki, who plays Jack Stapleton and executive produced the project on the 2026 movie schedule with his wife, Genevieve Padalecki, why they did that. Here’s what he said:

When my wife and I, Genevieve, started shopping the book around after we met Katherine and got the rights to the book and to try and make it into a movie, Netflix had a great idea where they kind of said, ‘Hey, you know, there will be [a small number of] people that will watch a generic holiday movie, and [a much larger number of] people who will watch a Christmas movie,’ essentially.

Listen, while there are some great Thanksgiving movies, Christmas movies are talked about way more, and there’s a ton of buzz around them. Folks love the most wonderful time of the year, and Netflix figured more people would tune into Guarding Stars if it was centered around Christmas instead of another holiday.

So, with that in mind, the Padaleckis took that idea to The Bodyguard’s author, Katherine Center. She was all for the change, and simply requested that the spirit of the characters stayed the same. With that in mind, it didn’t really matter to Center where and when Guarding Stars took place, as the Supernatural star explained:

And so we talked with Katherine about it, and she's like, ‘I get it. Like, that makes sense. And I want as many people to become a part of The Bodyguard universe as possible.’ What was really important to her, that she stressed, was that the characters, like Jack and Hannah and the family, they kept their hearts. Ideally, you could put Jack and Hannah in Iowa in March, or you know, in Oregon in August, and still have the same thing happen. And so she was really receptive about, like, ‘Yeah, I understand. Like, people will watch.’

I think they accomplished this goal too. While Guarding Stars is quite different from its source material (the change at the end surprised me), Jack and Hannah, at their cores, are the same. The spirit of the book is 100% in the movie, and it feels very true to the source material in that way.

During our interview, Padalecki went on to praise Center’s open-mindedness toward the changes they made for this movie, saying some creatives can be “really precious” about those things. Overall, she got the vision of the film, and she was thrilled to see this world she created expanding:

But she's like, ‘Yeah, I get that.’ And I think she said it the best. She's like, ‘This isn't replacing The Bodyguard. This is expanding The Bodyguard universe of Jack and Hannah.’

So, that’s why Guarding Stars is a Christmas movie even though The Bodyguard has nothing to do with it. Moving it back to take place in December puts it in a category of films that people flock to at this time of year as they prepare for the holidays. No other holiday can do that at such a high level. So, this change does make a lot of sense.

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Plus, who doesn’t want a bit of festive fun in their rom-com?