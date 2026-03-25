The Mummy Director Reveals The Hook That Got Him To Make The New Movie, And My Excitement Just Got Super Enhanced
A mummy movie unlike anything audiences have seen.
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When it comes to the big mummy movies of the past, "adventure" has been a key part of the equation – especially when it comes to more modern titles. The blockbusters starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise certainly have their freaky moments, but there was clearly more of an emphasis put on action than terror by the productions. That is most definitely not the case with the latest Mummy film, though. While audiences may have a certain idea of what to expect from a work with the titular monster, director Lee Cronin's principal reason for taking on the upcoming horror movie was taking the classic cinematic idea and crafting something that would properly capitalize on its scariness.
Cronin spoke about his vision for The Mummy during an on-set interview with SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend (the new issue now on sale!), and he admitted that he never really thought much about telling a story with linen-wrapped corpses until he was approached about making his follow up to 2023's Evil Dead Rise. He was approached and given an idea to chew on, and that idea has blossomed into his third feature as a director. He explained,
While most past Mummy movies have centered on adventurers who make a mistake going into the wrong tomb, Lee Cronin's The Mummy has unique set up that begins when a family vacation in Cairo takes a horrible turn. Jack Reynor and Laia Costa play a pair of parents who experience a true nightmare when one of their two children, Katie (Natalie Grace), goes missing. Eight years later, Katie is miraculously found alive in a sarcophagus and returned to her loving family… but as you can probably guess, she's been through a few changes since she's been gone.Article continues below
You can get a preview of the unholy reunion via the trailer for Lee Cronin's The Mummy below:
Katie is at the center of madness that unleashes once she is returned to her family, and while audiences will have to wait to see the movie to find out exactly what's going on, Lee Cronin makes it sound like he had a blast taking what audiences already know about cinematic mummies and changing things up to be a new experience. The scale of the production doesn't match the aforementioned Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise titles, but it has its own scope and own ideas about how to approach something that feels very familiar in the horror genre. Said Cronin,
What mysterious dangers can we expect? Lips are sealed at the moment, but we are now just weeks away from getting all of the answers, as Lee Cronin's The Mummy will be arriving in theaters everywhere on April 17.
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Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
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