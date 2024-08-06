OG Halloween Actor Charles Cyphers Is Dead at 85, And Horror Fans Are Taking To Social Media To Share Their Love
The veteran actor was best known for his roles in several John Carpenter films.
Fans of horror movies are mourning the loss of Charles Cyphers, a beloved actor best known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween and its ‘81 sequel, as well as returning to the series in the Blumhouse trilogy of films. Cyphers, who passed away at age 85, left an indelible mark on the genre with his memorable performances in several horror classics. Fans and fellow actors alike are taking to social media to pay their respects and celebrate the legacy of this talented performer.
The news of the actor’s passing was shared with Variety by his manager Chris Roe. Roe told the outlet:
The Hill Street Blues alum began his acting journey in the late 1960s, establishing himself as a versatile performer with a wide range of roles. He first captured the attention of horror fans with his portrayal of another lawman, Officer Starker, in John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13 (1976). However, his performance as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Carpenter’s Halloween (1978) cemented his place in horror history. The actor’s portrayal of the small-town sheriff, navigating the terror wrought by Michael Myers, resonated with audiences and established him as a critical figure in the genre.
Charles reprised his role as Sheriff Brackett in one of the better-ranked films in the franchise, Halloween II (1981), and returned for Halloween Kills (2021), marking his final screen appearance. His collaborations with John Carpenter extended beyond the Michale Myers slasher series, as he also appeared in Carpenter's The Fog (1980) and Escape from New York (1981), showcasing his talent and versatility.
News of the Major League star’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes and memories shared across X (formerly Twitter), with fans and fellow actors expressing their condolences and celebrating his life and career. @OneTakeNews wrote:
@The80sSlasher, an indie film writer and horror enthusiast, echoed similar sentiments. They posted a compilation of images from Charles’ various roles along with the caption:
@ftlohorror took the time to remind us all of one of the most iconic lines of the series, which Sheriff Bracket, of course, uttered. They posted:
It wasn't just fans who expressed their condolences over the loss of the Death Wish II actor; his co-star from two Carpenter films, Nancy Kyes, also shared her heartfelt thoughts with PEOPLE:
Charles Cyphers made significant contributions to the film industry, especially in the horror genre. His compelling performances and his ability to bring authenticity and humanity to his characters made him popular among fans and colleagues. Chris Roe, his manager, shared that the late performer’s family plans to hold a celebration of life ceremony at a later date to honor his memory. In the meantime, the family has asked for privacy as they cope with this difficult time.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.