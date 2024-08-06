OG Halloween Actor Charles Cyphers Is Dead at 85, And Horror Fans Are Taking To Social Media To Share Their Love

Fans of horror movies are mourning the loss of Charles Cyphers, a beloved actor best known for his role as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween and its ‘81 sequel, as well as returning to the series in the Blumhouse trilogy of films. Cyphers, who passed away at age 85, left an indelible mark on the genre with his memorable performances in several horror classics. Fans and fellow actors alike are taking to social media to pay their respects and celebrate the legacy of this talented performer.

The news of the actor’s passing was shared with Variety by his manager Chris Roe. Roe told the outlet:

Charles was a lovable and sensitive man. He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client on many years who will be dearly missed.

The Hill Street Blues alum began his acting journey in the late 1960s, establishing himself as a versatile performer with a wide range of roles. He first captured the attention of horror fans with his portrayal of another lawman, Officer Starker, in John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13 (1976). However, his performance as Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Carpenter’s Halloween (1978) cemented his place in horror history. The actor’s portrayal of the small-town sheriff, navigating the terror wrought by Michael Myers, resonated with audiences and established him as a critical figure in the genre.

Charles reprised his role as Sheriff Brackett in one of the better-ranked films in the franchise , Halloween II (1981), and returned for Halloween Kills (2021), marking his final screen appearance. His collaborations with John Carpenter extended beyond the Michale Myers slasher series, as he also appeared in Carpenter's The Fog (1980) and Escape from New York (1981), showcasing his talent and versatility.

News of the Major League star’s passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes and memories shared across X (formerly Twitter) , with fans and fellow actors expressing their condolences and celebrating his life and career. @OneTakeNews wrote:

@The80sSlasher , an indie film writer and horror enthusiast, echoed similar sentiments. They posted a compilation of images from Charles’ various roles along with the caption:

It's so sad when we lose a member of the Halloween family. It's sad to say goodbye to this legendary actor. Rest in peace, Charles Cyphers. 1939 - 2024.

@ftlohorror took the time to remind us all of one of the most iconic lines of the series, which Sheriff Bracket, of course, uttered. They posted:

We are very sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary Charles Cyphers. Charles is best known for playing Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Halloween, Halloween II, and later Halloween Kills. Everyone’s entitled to one good scare. R.I.P. #RIPCharlesCyphers

It wasn't just fans who expressed their condolences over the loss of the Death Wish II actor; his co-star from two Carpenter films, Nancy Kyes, also shared her heartfelt thoughts with PEOPLE :

So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed.

Charles Cyphers made significant contributions to the film industry, especially in the horror genre. His compelling performances and his ability to bring authenticity and humanity to his characters made him popular among fans and colleagues. Chris Roe, his manager, shared that the late performer’s family plans to hold a celebration of life ceremony at a later date to honor his memory. In the meantime, the family has asked for privacy as they cope with this difficult time.