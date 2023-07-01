Wanna Feel Old? As Olivia Rodrigo’s Single 'Vampire' Blows Up, I Just Found Out What The Twilight Superfan's Age Was When The Movies Came Out

About two years after Olivia Rodrigo broke into the music industry in a big way in 2021, the artist is officially back with the lead single “Vampire” off her upcoming second album, Guts. Given Rodrigo has long made it known how big of a Twilight fan she is, it’s not hard to imagine that Stephenie Meyer’s franchise was an inspiration for the single. But, can we just talk about how old Rodrigo actually was when the Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart movie hit theaters?

The “good 4 u” singer turned 20 years old back in March. The first Twilight movie premiered in November 2008, so Olivia Rodrigo would have been 5 years old when the vampire romance hit theaters. If you’re brushing it off and imagining perhaps the singer found the franchise when she was in her teens like most of its rabid fans, her latest Instagram post proves she was rooting for Edward and Bella way back when. Just check out the fourth slide:

Does anyone else feel super old now? I thought I was a bit too young to get into the steamy books at the age of 12. However, the picture shows a pre-school-aged Olivia Rodrigo posing with a poster of the movie alongside an illustration of the book’s famous apple along with “Edward and Bela” written in big letters in black colored pencil. Was she the most OG Twilight fan ever?

Prior to the release of “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo wasn't shy about sharing her fandom for the beloved cult films, previously donning merch from the Twilight movies on social media and even wearing earpieces on tour with Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen decaled on the front of them. Rodrigo even once posted a song she wrote inspired by the films that made its way to Ashley Greene, who played Edward’s sister Alice Cullen throughout the franchise. Check it:

But the song on everyone’s lips going into this weekend is “Vampire.” It's another breakup song from Olivia Rodrigo that aptly uses the mythical creature to call back to a relationship with its explicit lyrics such as “You sunk your teeth into me, Bloodsucker, fame fucker, bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire.” Check out the music video:

The “Vampire” video certainly feels reminiscent of Twilight when it begins as Olivia Rodrigo sings from a forest with a white dress on and deep red lipstick. But as it goes on, it becomes Rodrigo’s own vision, as we find that the scene is a stage set. Instead of the video going fully into vampire lore, it’s really the visual look of the whole thing that reminds one of Twilight more than anything else.