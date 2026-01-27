Olivia Wilde Says There’s An Issue With The Way Sex Has Been Portrayed In Movies Lately
Olivia Wilde thinks she knows why Gen Z doesn't care for sex in movies.
Sex and nudity in TV and film have always been a topic of debate and discussion, but possibly no more than recently. While there’s certainly no lack of sex on screen, and there are plenty of sexy movies on Netflix and every other streaming service, it’s not being presented in quite the same way. Olivia Wilde, star and director of the new film I Want Your Sex, thinks that she understands what the issue is.
It’s long been reported, and there are studies to back it up, that Gen Z isn’t as interested in seeing sex on screen as previous generations. The issue, according to some, is that sex on screen hasn’t been presented authentically, and Wilde told Variety that she fully supports a more “genuine” view on sex and relationships, saying…
The question of whether sex, and especially its depiction on screen, is “necessary” for any entertainment has long been a topic of debate. While it’s certainly a natural part of human relationships, there’s an argument that seeing it on screen is rarely, if ever, required. Wilde’s comments indicate that for her, there’s nothing wrong with the depiction of sex as long as it’s not simply done for the sake of titillation.
I Want Your Sex follows the story of a young man (Cooper Hoffman) who becomes the assistant and eventually the lover of Erica Tracy (Wilde), a provocative artist. The movie is a comedy, so some elements of the story certainly aren’t meant to be entirely “authentic.” However, Wilde thinks her movie will still resonate with an audience because the metaphor is still something everybody can truly relate to. She continued…
It seems unlikely that we’ll ever reach a point where sex is entirely gone from films. It will continue to evolve, just as film itself has over the last century. I Want Your Sex recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, but a wide release hasn't been set yet.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
