Olivia Wilde Says There’s An Issue With The Way Sex Has Been Portrayed In Movies Lately

Sex and nudity in TV and film have always been a topic of debate and discussion, but possibly no more than recently. While there’s certainly no lack of sex on screen, and there are plenty of sexy movies on Netflix and every other streaming service, it’s not being presented in quite the same way. Olivia Wilde, star and director of the new film I Want Your Sex, thinks that she understands what the issue is.

It’s long been reported, and there are studies to back it up, that Gen Z isn’t as interested in seeing sex on screen as previous generations. The issue, according to some, is that sex on screen hasn’t been presented authentically, and Wilde told Variety that she fully supports a more “genuine” view on sex and relationships, saying…

I think Gen Z is pretty smart… the way that sex has been portrayed in film for a long time hasn’t been particularly realistic. Therefore, there’s been this movement now towards authenticity, which is really good. So I choose to interpret that statistic maybe as Gen Z saying, ‘We don’t want to see inauthenticity anymore. We want to see real relationships, and we want to have something that feels more genuine.’ So I like that.

The question of whether sex, and especially its depiction on screen, is “necessary” for any entertainment has long been a topic of debate. While it’s certainly a natural part of human relationships, there’s an argument that seeing it on screen is rarely, if ever, required. Wilde’s comments indicate that for her, there’s nothing wrong with the depiction of sex as long as it’s not simply done for the sake of titillation.

I Want Your Sex follows the story of a young man (Cooper Hoffman) who becomes the assistant and eventually the lover of Erica Tracy (Wilde), a provocative artist. The movie is a comedy, so some elements of the story certainly aren’t meant to be entirely “authentic.” However, Wilde thinks her movie will still resonate with an audience because the metaphor is still something everybody can truly relate to. She continued…

This movie is an incredibly irreverent, playful take on showing this part of the sexual revolution of a young person. The whole idea is to try things, live your life, experiment, fall on your face and get back up. Sex is used as a metaphor for something that’s really applicable to everybody’s experience. You’re going to go through life, and you should just be very open to what it allows you to experience.

It seems unlikely that we’ll ever reach a point where sex is entirely gone from films. It will continue to evolve, just as film itself has over the last century. I Want Your Sex recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, but a wide release hasn't been set yet.